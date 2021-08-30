Cricket: Sri Lanka's Perera returns for South Africa series

IMAGE: Kusal Perera who tested positive for COVID-19 this month, had missed India's limited overs series in July due to a shoulder injury. Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/Twitter

Batsman Kusal Perera has been named in the Sri Lanka squad for next month's limited-overs home series against South Africa after recovering from COVID-19, the country's cricket board said on Monday.

Experienced batsman Dinesh Chandimal and veteran fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep have also been recalled.

Perera tested positive for COVID-19 this month, having also missed the home limited-overs series against India in July due to a shoulder injury.

New additions include leg-spinner Pulina Tharanga and batsman Kamindu Mendis, who both impressed during the domestic Twenty20 league this month, while left-arm spinner Lakshan Sandakan and seamer Kasun Rajitha have been left out.

Sri Lanka play South Africa in three one-day internationals and three T20s, with the first ODI in Colombo on Thursday.

Sri Lanka squad for the three ODIs and three T20s against South Africa: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dhananjaya De Silva, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Minod Bhanuka, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Pradeep, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrema, Lahiru Kumara, Lahiru Madushanka, Pulina Tharanga, Maheesh Theekshana

Pakistan to allow vaccinated spectators to attend NZ series

Pakistan will allow spectators who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend their home limited-overs series against New Zealand starting next month, the country's cricket board said on Monday.

The grounds will be full to 25% capacity. New Zealand will arrive in Islamabad on Sept. 11 with Rawalpindi hosting three one-dayers before five Twenty20 Internationals in Lahore.

"Only spectators who are fully vaccinated and have Immunisation Certificate for Covid-19 will be allowed entry inside the stadia," the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

The Pindi Cricket Stadium will be able to welcome 4,500 spectators for the 50-overs format while the Gaddafi Stadium can have a crowd of around 5,500 for the T20 matches following approval from the National Command and Operations Centre, a military run body that oversees COVID-19 operations in Pakistan.

"I am sure following the NCOC decision, the unvaccinated cricket followers will expedite their vaccination process so that they can witness the first series on home soil between the two sides since 2003," PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said.

Pakistan has reported about 1.16 million cases of COVID-19 with over 25,600 deaths, according to government data.

International cricket returned to Pakistan in 2019 after opposing teams had refused to travel following a militant attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009 that killed six policemen and two civilians.

The country has since hosted South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.