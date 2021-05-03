Cricket: SL all-rounder Perera announces retirement

May 03, 2021 16:11 IST

IMAGE: Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera has announced his retirement from international cricket after nearly 12 years in the sport, the country's cricket board (SLC) said on Monday.

Perera, 32, scored 2,338 runs and took 175 wickets in one-day internationals. He was also part of the Sri Lanka team that won the Twenty20 World Cup in 2014.

"I take pride in the fact that I was able to represent Sri Lanka in seven cricket World Cups, and be a contributing member of the 2014 T20 World Cup win against India in Bangladesh," Perera said in a statement.

"Easily the highlight of my life."

SLC said Perera decided to retire to focus on his family life and to make way for younger players to come into the team.

"Thisara was a brilliant all-rounder, who has contributed immensely as a player to Sri Lanka Cricket and played a part in some of the glorious cricketing moments of the country," said SLC CEO Ashley De Silva.

New Zealand suffer Taylor injury scare before England tour

New Zealand's preparation for their England tour suffered a jolt on Monday when veteran batsman Ross Taylor suffered a calf-muscle injury on the opening day of their training camp in Lincoln.

Taylor, who missed the first two one-day internationals against Bangladesh in March with a left hamstring injury, left the net session and went for a scan, the http://www.stuff.co.nz reported citing a team spokesperson.

"You're always worried about any injuries that happen, but someone of Ross's standing and calibre as a test player, you have a little bit of concern," coach Gary Stead said.

"Fingers crossed everything is good, and we've still got time on our side, but we'll wait and see what the medical team say."

Taylor has gone 14 innings without a hundred but the 37-year-old would retain his number four batting position in England provided he remains fit and available.

"Ross has a great test record behind him and we want Ross Taylor playing in our test team," Stead said.

New Zealand have scheduled two three-day camps before they leave to play a two-test series against England next month and the final of the inaugural World Test Championship against India in Southampton from June 18.