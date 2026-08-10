Cricket Scotland, Dutch Cricket Association slam ICC over 2027 World Cup format changes

Cricket Scotland and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association have voiced strong disapproval over the International Cricket Council's (ICC) last-minute changes to the 2027 ODI World Cup format, warning that these alterations risk undermining the integrity of international cricket and hindering the growth of the global game.

IMAGE: While the 2027 ODI World Cup will have a total of 14 countries, the teams ranked 12th, 13th and 14th will face off in a qualifying round from which only one team will progress to join the final 12 sides. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Cricket Scotland and KNCB are deeply disappointed by the ICC's decision to change the 2027 ODI World Cup format with less than 18 months to go.

The changes, which include a qualifying round for lower-ranked teams, are seen as a setback for Associate Member cricket and risk undermining global game growth.

The boards expressed significant concerns about the impact of these changes and the lack of transparency in the process through which they were introduced.

Cricket Scotland and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB) on Monday said the changes to next year's ODI World Cup format "risk weakening the integrity and credibility of international cricket", questioning the process through which the changes have been introduced.

While the 2027 ODI World Cup will have a total of 14 countries, the teams ranked 12th, 13th and 14th will face off in a qualifying round from which only one team will progress to join the final 12 sides. These 12 teams will be further divided into two groups of six each for the main round.

Concerns Over Process and Impact

The two national boards issued a joint statement on Monday criticising the global governing body's decision to change the format with less than 18 months left for the competition, which will be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

"Cricket Scotland and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association are deeply disappointed by the International Cricket Council's recent decision to implement significant structural changes to the ICC Men's 50-over World Cup qualification pathway and tournament format with less than 18 months until the competition begins," the statement said.

"These changes represent a setback to Associate Member cricket and risk undermining the progress made in recent years to grow the global game."

"At a time when cricket is seeking to expand its reach, attract new audiences and strengthen its position on the international sporting landscape, reducing meaningful opportunities for emerging nations sends entirely the wrong message," it added.

CS and KNCB said they have concerns over the process through which these changes have been brought on.

"Cricket Scotland and the KNCB remain fully committed to working constructively with the ICC and fellow Members to strengthen the global game. However, we have significant concerns about both the impact of these changes and the process through which they have been introduced," they said.

"The changes risk weakening the integrity and credibility of international cricket, and only highlights the importance of strong governance, transparent decision-making and effective engagement with Members."

Call for Clarity and Re-engagement

While saying that the Associate members should have been given more time to understand the changes, CS and KNCB called for "greater clarity" in the process involved.

"Along with other Associate Members, we value the ICC's investment in developing the game. We also believe that confidence in international cricket depends on clear, stable, and predictable qualification pathways, particularly where Members are making significant sporting, financial and commercial commitments based on established structures," the statement said.

"Following the announcement of the changes, Cricket Scotland, KNCB and other Associate Members met twice with the ICC, seeking official written communication on the changes and greater clarity around the processes involved."

"We also requested positive action to strengthen future operational decision-making and an invitation to bilateral planning meetings with Full Members. Since the second meeting more than two weeks ago, there has been no further response from the ICC, which is disappointing and disrespectful given the significance of the issues raised," it added.

The boards said the ICC must re-engage with Associate nations and address their requests.

"We call upon the ICC to re-engage with Associate Members and their requests and commit to engaging openly with all Members on how the long-term interests of the global game can best be served," the statement added.