Cricket mourns the loss of former Aussie pacer Rorke

July 09, 2025 14:53 IST

Gordon Rorke

IMAGE: Gordon Rorke played 36 first-class matches. Photograph: New South Wales/X

Former Australian fast bowler Gordon Rorke passed away at the age of 87. Rorke, known for his towering frame and express pace, represented Australia in four Test matches, all in 1959. He was considered one of the fastest bowlers in Australia during his time, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The fast bowler played 36 first-class matches, including four Test matches for Australia, claiming 88 wickets at 24.60 with three five-wicket hauls and a best of 6-52.

He made his Test debut for Australia against England in January 1959, in the Fourth Test of The Ashes, finishing with match figures of 5-93. Rorke went on to claim three wickets in the Fifth Test at Melbourne before being selected to tour Pakistan and India in the season 1959-60. Rorke finished his international career with 10 wickets at 20.30.

 

However, his career was dogged by controversy over his delivery, where he dragged his back foot so that he could deliver the ball with his front foot several feet over the bowling crease. Rorke's ability to do this led to a review of the no-ball laws.

Recalling Rorke's intimidating presence during his debut match in Adelaide, former England batter Colin Cowdrey once said, "I was frightened that he might tread on my toes."

The lingering effects of illness from his India tour meant that his career ended at age 25. Overall, in first-class cricket for New South Wales, he claimed 88 wickets at 24.60.

"Cricket NSW extends its deepest condolences to Gordon's family and friends at this difficult time while celebrating his contribution to our game," the state said.

