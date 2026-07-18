'Cricket lost one of its geatest': Kohli, Sachin mourn Sobers

Indian cricket icons Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar have led heartfelt tributes to the legendary West Indies all-rounder Sir Garfield Sobers, acknowledging his profound impact on the sport and inspiring generations.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram

Key Points Indian cricket stars Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar paid emotional tributes to Sir Garfield Sobers.

Sobers is remembered as one of cricket's greatest all-rounders, leaving an unmatched legacy.

Kohli highlighted Sobers' inspirational influence on future generations of cricketers.

Tendulkar recalled personal interactions, including receiving an award from Sobers and discussing cricket.

The cricket world mourns the passing of the "One and Only" Sir Garry Sobers.

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli paid tribute to cricket legend Sir Garfield Sobers following his passing, describing him as one of the greatest figures the sport has ever produced.

The legendary West Indies icon leaves behind a remarkable legacy that transformed the sport across two decades, excelling with both bat and ball while setting standards of all-round excellence that remain unmatched by many.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with Gary Sobers and his partner Jackie White. Photograph: Photograph: BCCI/X

Kohli took to X to express his condolences and hailed Sobers' lasting influence on cricket.

"Cricket has lost one of its greatest. Rest in peace, Sir Garfield Sobers. Your legacy will inspire generations," Kohli wrote.

Sachin Tendulkar Remembers Sir Garry's Impact

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also paid an emotional tribute to cricket icon Sir Garfield Sobers, remembering their interactions over the years and calling him the "One and Only".

Taking to X, Tendulkar expressed his grief over Sobers' demise and recalled memorable moments, including the legendary all-rounder presenting him with the Player of the Tournament trophy during the 2003 World Cup and felicitating him on reaching his century milestone.

"It's incredibly tough to process that Sir Garry is gone. I've been looking back at the memories we shared over the years, from him handing me the Player of the Tournament trophy at the 2003 World Cup, to his warm words when he felicitated me for the century milestone. He was always so exceptionally gracious," Tendulkar wrote.

Personal Tributes Highlight Sobers' Legacy

The former India batter also recalled his last meeting with Sobers in London a few years ago, where they spent time discussing cricket.

"My mind keeps going back to when we caught up in London a few years ago. We were just sitting and chatting about the game, and it hits me so hard right now that it was the last time we'd ever meet," he added.

Paying his final respects, Tendulkar said Sobers would be deeply missed.

"He truly was the 'One and Only'. Going to miss him immensely. Rest in peace, Sir Garry," he concluded.