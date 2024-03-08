Cricket joins forces with Olympic sports on Women's Day

The ICC joined forces with new Olympic sports for 2028, such as the IFAF, WL, WBSC, and WSF, to mark International Women's Day 2024 under the theme ‘Inspire Inclusion’.

Star athletes from cricket, flag football, lacrosse, softball, and squash, including Smriti Mandhana, Diana Flores, Erica Evans, Kelly Maxwell, and Nour El Sherbini, united to share their perspectives on inclusion through a video.

'It feels like winning,' said Mandhana, the vice-captain of India women’s cricket team.

While others highlighted togetherness, inspiration, support, and the empowerment of women's dreams.

The collaboration aims to use the collective voice of these sports to promote gender parity and celebrate inclusion for the next generation.