Cricket Buzz: WI Board cleared Russell to play in GT20

August 05, 2019 17:06 IST

IMAGE: 'We cleared him fit to play in Canada as a batsman'. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Johnny Grave, Cricket West Indies chief executive, has cleared the air regarding all-rounder Andre Russell's participation in the ongoing Global T20 Canada.

Russell had opted out of the three-match T20I series against India due to an injury, but he turned up for Vancouver Knights to play in the T20 tournament in Canada.

"We cleared him fit to play in Canada as a batsman. To monitor his fitness every day, a couple of our physios are over in the GT20. So we've got that oversight with Andre and his knee," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Grave as saying.

"But there's a massive difference between playing in domestic cricket to international cricket. Our fans really want to see Andre Russell at a 100 per cent while playing here against India: batting at 100 per cent, bowling at 100 per cent, fielding dynamically outside the circle at 100 per cent," he added.

Grave also said that Russell's injuries will not probably be fully solved, and he said the player has been given time to heal and gain fitness for international level matches.

"His injuries are probably not going to be ones that are ever going to be fully solved. Like many other sportsmen, like the Beckhams and the Ibrahimovics that have knee injuries, daily rehab is going to be part of his life for the rest of his playing career. We hope that he just takes our medical advice, strengthens his knee and hopefully when he's back to 100 per cent fitness he'll be back wearing maroon," Grave said.

Russell has had a history of injuries as in the Indian Premier League this year, he came out to represent Kolkata Knight Riders with a shoulder injury. Cricket West Indies Chief Executive said that the main objective of team management is to get Russell back to full fitness.

"We're positive and thinking about the best. Our thought for the moment is we want Andre to fully recover and get back to full fitness as the dynamic allrounder, but if Andre Russell has to become just a batsman, then the selectors will select him based on his performances and on that criteria," Grave said.

"But at the moment, I know he wants to continue. He loves bowling. He wants to be an all-rounder and hopefully, he's doing everything he can to ensure that happens by following his rehab, listening to the medical advice and taking it easy. So it's good to see him not playing every game in Canada, managing his knee and managing his rehab," he added.

West Indies have lost opening two T20Is in the three-match series against India. The team lost the first match by four wickets whereas they lost the second by 22 runs.

Daniel Vettori's jersey number 11 retired

Former New Zealand all-rounder Daniel Vettori's jersey number 11 has been retired, the cricketing board for Kiwi players announced on Monday.

New Zealand's BlackCaps in a tweet said Kiwi players who have represented the country in 200 ODIs have their shirt numbers retired.

Vettori, who wore number 11, has played 291 ODI matches.

"Players that represent New Zealand in 200 ODIs have their shirt number retired. Daniel Vettori who wore number 11 has played the most ODIs for the BLACKCAPS with 291," BlackCaps tweeted.

Cricket Australia name young national performance squad for India tour

A 14–member Australian national performance squad will travel to India to train under legendary fast bowler Glenn McGrath in Chennai, Cricket Australia (CA) announced on Monday.

The squad coached by former Test opener Chris Rogers, includes star Big Bash League (BBL) batsmen Ben McDermott and Josh Philippe.

The visiting team will play three one-day games and as many T20 matches against teams from the famed MRFAcademy in Chennai, starting later this week.

McDermott and Philippe enjoyed breakout seasons at domestic level last summer and they will be joined in the squad by leg-spinners Lloyd Pope and Daniel Fallins as well as wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis.

"Australian Cricket has enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship with the MRF Foundation for 26 years and we value the chance to take some of our young players to India to give them the chance to stretch themselves under match conditions," CA Pathways Manager, Graham Manou said.

McGrath, who is the director of the MRF Pace Foundation, will offer his valuable advice to the next generation of Australian players.

"The pace bowlers will also have the opportunity to interact with Glenn who has a wealth of knowledge about bowling and can certainly assist them to expand their skills," Manou said.

Squad: Tom Andrews (SA), Oliver Davies (NSW), Dan Fallins (NSW), Jake Fraser-McGurk (Vic), Cameron Green (WA), Ryan Hadley (NSW), Aaron Hardie (WA), Lachlan Hearne (NSW), Josh Inglis (WA), Ben McDermott (Tas), Jonathon Merlo (Vic), Todd Murphy (Vic), Josh Philippe (WA), Lloyd Pope (SA).