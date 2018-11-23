Cricket Buzz: South Africa's Ngidi to miss Pakistan series

November 23, 2018 12:27 IST

IMAGE: Lungi Ngidi is expected to be sidelined with a knee injury. Photograph: CSA/Twitter

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi is expected to be sidelined with a knee injury for around 12 weeks, ruling him out of South Africa’s home Test series against Pakistan starting next month as he seeks to be regain full fitness for the 2019 World Cup.

Ngidi injured his knee while fielding in a Twenty20 International victory over Australia on Sunday and scans have revealed ligament damage.

“He underwent investigations and further assessments with knee specialists upon his return to South Africa, which revealed a significant ligament injury to the right knee,” team manager Mohammed Moosajee said in a statement on Friday.

“Due to the significant nature of the injury, he will require a minimum of 12 weeks of rest and rehabilitation to make a successful return to play.”

Ngidi has been an important figure for South Africa across all three formats this year, but will not be considered for the matches against visiting Pakistan, which include three Tests, five one-day internationals and three Twenty20 fixtures.

The 22-year-old will hope to be back for the visit of Sri Lanka in March, which will serve as the team’s final series before the 50-over World Cup gets under way in Britain in May.

Ngidi has a bowling average of below 20 in his four Tests and 23.03 in 13 ODIs since making his debut against India earlier this year.

Gabriel suspended for second Bangladesh Test

West Indies paceman Shannon Gabriel will miss the second Test against Bangladesh due to a code of conduct breach in the opening match in Chittagong, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Friday.

The ICC found Gabriel guilty of making 'inappropriate and deliberate physical contact' with Bangladesh batsman Imrul Kayes in the eighth over of the first Test on Thursday.

The 30-year-old was fined 30 per cent of his match fee and handed two demerit points, taking his tally to five, after he picked up three during a home Test against Pakistan in April 2017.

As per ICC regulations, Gabriel has reached the four demerit point threshold over a two-year period which results in a one-Test suspension.

Despite his altercation with Kayes, Gabriel picked up four wickets during Bangladesh's first innings as the hosts were dismissed for 324.

The suspension from the Mirpur Test, which starts on Nov. 30, comes as an additional blow for a West Indies attack already missing the injured Jason Holder.

Following the two-match Test series, West Indies and Bangladesh play three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches next month.