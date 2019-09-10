Cricket Buzz: B'desh captain Shakib takes blame for Afghan loss

September 10, 2019 16:08 IST

IMAGE: Bangladesh lost to Afghanistan by 224 runs in the one-off Test on Day 5 on Monday. Photograph: Bangladesh Cricket Board/Twitter

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has taken full responsibility for their shocking home defeat to Test rookies Afghanistan in the one-off match at Chattogram and says it would be best if someone else took over the captaincy.

The 32-year-old all-rounder, widely regarded as the best cricketer Bangladesh has ever produced, took the Test captaincy in 2017 from Mushfiqur Rahim for his second stint at the helm after leading them between 2009 and 2011.

War-torn Afghanistan, playing only their third match after being inducted as a Test-playing nation two years ago, completed a famous victory by defeating Bangladesh by 224 runs with 3.2 overs left on the final day on Monday.

"It will be best if I didn't have to lead," Shakib told reporters after the match. "I personally believe it will be good for my game.

"And if I have to continue leading, then obviously there is a lot to discuss about (with the board)."

Shakib was the lone shining light for Bangladesh during the 50-overs World Cup in England, finishing third on the run-getters' list with 606 from eight innings while also picking up 11 wickets with his left-arm orthodox spin bowling.

Following the World Cup he took a break during Bangladesh's dismal tour of Sri Lanka, where they lost all three one-day internationals but his return failed to inspire the side to victory against Rashid Khan's Afghanistan.

Heavy showers allowed little play on the final day, leaving Afghanistan with a little more than 18 overs in the final session to take the remaining four wickets and force a result, while Bangladesh had high hopes of avoiding defeat with Shakib unbeaten on 44.

However, he edged spinner Zahir Khan off the first ball of the session while attempting a cut shot to allow Afghanistan their big breakthrough.

"I am really disappointed," Shakib said. "The whole blame goes on my shoulders.

"I was very nervous when I came out to bat, and got out the first ball and it was my fault. I should have taken more responsibility and could have avoided the cut shot.

"We had to play only one hour and 10 minutes, and I got out the first ball. So it became harder for the team. The dressing room would have felt more comfortable if I had stayed out."

Giving his team zero marks out of 100 for the match, Shakib said they had to produce better players if they were to become more consistent.

"If we want to play well consistently, we need to improve our quality and need more quality players."

BCCI seeks performance analyst for Indian women's team

The BCCI has invited applications for the position of performance analyst with the Indian women's cricket team.

The team management has expressed the need for a performance analyst who should not be more than 60 years of age. The deadline to apply is September 20.

"The Position of the Analyst for BCCI consists of collecting data at a granular level as specified by the Data collection practices and systems used by the BCCI Senior teams," the BCCI stated.

"The analyst will also perform the role of a game preparation facilitator who will assist the coaching staff in analysis of technical and tactical aspects of the players,"

"Scouting of opposition strength and weakness by using platforms designed for the same will be a key secondary role," it added.

The candidate should have minimum three years' experience with a senior state team or a side at the higher level.

The performance analyst could be appointed just in time for the five-match home T20 series against South Africa, beginning September 24 in Surat.

The Indian women's team's first analyst was Aarti Nalge, who occupied the position from 2014 to 2018.

Her job description included drawing strategies, giving inputs, preparing wagon wheels and showing videos of key rival players to the side.

Cricket 'heat rules' call in response to climate change

A joint report by sports researchers and environmental academics unveiled on Tuesday urges cricket authorities to introduce "heat rules" including postponing games in response to climate change.

According to AFP, the review, by the British Association for Sustainable Sport and two universities, also calls for extra care around youth players and for manufacturers to develop equipment that enhances air flow, as extreme heat becomes more common.

"This is a wake-up call not just for cricket, but for all sport," said Russell Seymour, sustainability manager at Lord's cricket ground in London -- the spiritual home of the game -- who wrote the foreword to the report.

"Sportspeople are not by nature bystanders and we can and must react to avoid the crises approaching us.

"For every player suffering, there are many more fans having to work and go about their daily lives in these increasingly harsh conditions," he added.

The "Hit for Six" report details how cricket-playing countries such as India and Australia are already being severely impacted by extreme weather events such as droughts, heatwaves and storms that experts say are being made more common by climate change.

"Above 35 degrees (Celsius) the body runs out of options to cool itself," said Mike Tipton, professor of human and applied physiology at the University of Portsmouth and one of the report's authors.

"For batsman and wicketkeepers even sweating has limited impact as the heavy protective cladding creates a highly humid microclimate next to their bodies."

He added: "Particular care must be given to young players and the grassroots of the sport where elite-level cooling facilities simply aren't available."