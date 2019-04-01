Cricket Buzz: Sawhney takes charge as ICC CEO

April 01, 2019 14:57 IST

IMAGE: Manu Sawhney was with ESPN Star Sports for 17 years and was responsible for scaling the business and doubling annual revenues. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Media professional Manu Sawhney on Monday took charge as Chief Executive of the International Cricket Council and will work alongside Dave Richardson, who will step down after the World Cup in July.

Former ESPN Star Sports MD Sawhney has already been working alongside outgoing Chief Executive Richardson for the last six weeks to ensure a smooth transition.

Richardson will remain with the ICC until July as originally planned to oversee the delivery of the World Cup in the United Kingdom. Sawhney was appointed in January.

His appointment was ratified by the ICC Board following a global search and appointment process led by the apex body's chairman Shashank Manohar and the Nominations Committee.

"I am absolutely delighted to be taking over the reins from David, who has steered the sport so capably over the last seven years. I am excited by the opportunities ahead and I am looking forward to working in partnership with our Members, partners and staff to ambitiously accelerate the global growth of the game," said Sawhney.

"Technology, engagement, women's cricket and driving greater value are key focus areas for us as we consider how we can innovate to transform the sport's long-term future and create a vibrant and sustainable sport globally," he added.

Sawhney was with ESPN Star Sports for 17 years and was responsible for scaling the business and doubling annual revenues.

He also led the global broadcast partnership deal with the ICC that ran from 2007-2015. He is also a non-executive director and member of the Audit Committee of Manchester United Ltd.

New Zealand cancel under-19 tour of Bangladesh after Christchurch shooting

New Zealand Cricket have cancelled their under-19 team's scheduled tour of Bangladesh in the wake of last month's mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch.

The decision had been reached with agreement of the Bangladesh Cricket Board, NZC Chairman Greg Barclay said in a statement on Monday.

Barclay added that both NZC and the BCB had agreed that proceeding with the April tour would be "insensitive and inappropriate" so soon after the shooting that left 50 people dead.

Several of the victims of the March 15 attack were originally from Bangladesh.

The south Asian nation's senior men's cricket team also narrowly avoided being caught up in the shooting as a number of their players headed to one of the mosques for Friday prayers before the third test against New Zealand.

The third Test, which had been scheduled to start at nearby Hagley Oval the following day, was cancelled and the Bangladesh team left the country.

"We have conveyed our deep sense of regret over the circumstances leading to this mutual decision, and the BCB have been both understanding and generous in response," Barclay said.

"NZC have nothing but respect for the BCB and believe this development has only served to bring our countries closer together, and to strengthen our bond through cricket."