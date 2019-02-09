Cricket Buzz: New Zealand's Guptill set to return for Bangladesh series

Last updated on: February 09, 2019 18:04 IST

IMAGE: Guptill was ruled out of the ongoing Twenty20 series against India after aggravating a disc in his lower back, but was named for the three-game series against Bangladesh, which starts in Napier on Wednesday. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill is set to return from a back injury for the upcoming one-day international series against Bangladesh, selectors said on Saturday.

Guptill was ruled out of the ongoing Twenty20 series against India after aggravating a disc in his lower back, but was named for the three-game series against Bangladesh, which starts in Napier on Wednesday.

"We're delighted to have Martin back on the park for this series. He's a world-class player and an integral part of our one-day side," selector Gavin Larsen said in a statement.

Guptill will undergo a fitness Test on Sunday after which a final decision will be taken on whether he can partner Henry Nicholls at the top of New Zealand's order.

"He and Henry did a good job opening up in Hamilton against India and they're a combination we want to see some more of in this series," Larsen added.

Mitchell Santner and Todd Astle are the specialist spinners in the squad, with Colin de Grandhomme and Jimmy Neesham taking the pace-bowling all-rounder spots.

Skipper Kane Williamson is to be rested for the final ODI with Colin Munro standing in as captain.

Bangladesh will be without all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who has been ruled out of the series after fracturing a finger during the Bangladesh Premier League final on Friday.

"An X-ray was done after the match and the results have confirmed a fracture on the left ring finger. The affected area will now have to be immobilised for around three weeks," said Debashis Chowdhury, the Bangladesh Cricket Board's chief physician.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee

Desperate England recall opener Jennings

England have recalled misfiring opener Keaton Jennings and dropped wicketkeeper Ben Foakes for the third and final Test against the West Indies, which starts in St Lucia on Saturday with the hosts already 2-0 up.

Jennings, who averages 25.86 from his 16 Tests, was dropped for the second Test in Antigua for Joe Denly, who retains his place along with fellow opener Rory Burns.

Foakes, who was unable to don the wicketkeeper's gloves in the 10-wicket Antigua defeat through injury, was passed fit but overlooked - with Jonny Bairstow back behind the stumps.

The selectors have named a 12-man squad with Sam Curran or the recalled Mark Wood set to miss out if Ben Stokes, as expected, is fit to play after recovering from a heel injury.

England have had a torrid series, being bowled out for 77 in the first innings of the first Test in Barbados and being blown away in three days in the second in Antigua.

"There is plenty to play for in this game especially off the back of our two previous performances,” said captain Joe Root. "There is an Ashes around the corner and it is an opportunity for those guys to show how good they are and put their hand up and put in some proper performances.

"I think a lot of it comes down to a mental approach individually with the bat and I think that clarity coming into this game is really important."

England squad for the third Test against West Indies: Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Mark Wood.

Panchal, Bharat give India 'A' upper hand over England Lions

A brilliant double century by Priyank Panchal (206) and a quickfire ton by wicketkeeper KS Bharat (142 in 139 balls) helped India 'A' take control against England Lions on the third day of the first unofficial Test, in Wayanad, on Saturday.

India 'A' declared their innings at 540 for 6 in reply to England Lions' 340 to gain a massive 200-run lead, thanks to Panchal's marathon knock, which came off 313 balls and Bharat's blistering innings that was studded with 11 fours and eight sixes.

Out-of-favour KL Rahul, who had a dismal tour of Australia, finally found his touch and was unbeaten on 88 on Friday. But he could add only one run to his overnight score before spooning a catch to substitute Jamie Overton to give left-arm spinner Danny Briggs his first wicket.

Panchal, 89 not out overnight, continued his imperious form and played some eye-catching shots. He reached his 20th first class century and continued to torment the visiting bowlers with his defence and stroke-making.

Though skipper Ankit Bawne, who nicked one to his counterpart Sam Billings off Zak Chappell and Ricky Bhui (16) didn't last long, Panchal was at his best.

Later, Panchal found an able partner in Bharat, who had been in decent form in the Ranji Trophy, and the two added 196 runs in quick time in little over 37 overs. Bharat belted 11 fours to underline his talent as England Lions bowlers' wilted under the assault.

Panchal fell shortly after completing his double century, edging a delivery from medium-pacer Chappell to Billings behind the stumps.

Bharat continued to flay the Lions bowlers and reached his ton off 105 balls and added 42 runs in 34 balls to complete India's domination.

In reply, England reached 20 without no loss before rain Gods intervened and ended the day's proceedings.

Brief scores: England Lions 340 all out in 104.3 overs (Ben Duckett 80, Will Jacks 63, Sam Hain 61; Navdeep Saini 5/79) and 20 for no loss vs India 'A' 540 for 6 declared (Priyank Panchal 206, K S Bharat 142, K L Rahul 89; Zak Chappell 3/105).