Cricket Buzz: Lehmann quits social media

January 07, 2020 12:42 IST

IMAGE: Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann. Photograph: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

Former Australia coach and batsman Darren Lehmann was able to get his Twitter account restored on Tuesday, but the cricketer has now decided to take a break from social media, saying the hacking of his account took a toll on him.

In a series of tweets, Lehmann explained why he was taking a break from social media, and also termed the hackers' opinions as 'vile and horrendous'.

"Hi everyone, as you have probably noticed, last night while we were playing our BBL game, someone hacked my accounts and used it to spread some malicious and hurtful statements. The words and sentiments used were definitely ones that I do not endorse or promote," Lehmann tweeted.

"To see such vile and horrendous opinions used in my name has caused great upset to me and my family. I've decided to have a break from social media for the foreseeable future. I appreciate your understanding and apologies to anyone who was unnecessary hurt or offended," he said in another tweet.

Concluding his statement, Lehmann thanked Cricket Australia and Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Brisbane Heat for helping him to get out of the situation.

"By those hacked tweets and posts. It has taken until this morning to have it resolved through Twitter despite me addressing it as soon as I become aware of it after the game. Thanks to the staff at Brisbane Heat and Cricket Australia for helping us through this awful experience," Lehmann tweeted.

The 49-year-old's Twitter account was hacked on Monday and the hacker had posted derogatory anti-Iran tweets.

The hacker had changed the account name to Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian military commander who was killed in a US airstrike last week. The hacker also posted several anti-Iran messages.

In October last year, former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson's Twitter and Instagram accounts were hacked. The 38-year-old cricketer had to issue an apology for the illicit photographs that were posted by hackers on his accounts.

Indian women's squad for Australia tri-series, T20 WC probables to be picked on Sunday

The Indian women's team for the crucial tri-series in Australia and the probables for the subsequent T20 World Cup Down Under will be picked in Mumbai on Sunday.

The tri-series involving India, England and Australia begins in Canberra on January 31. The teams will play each other twice before the final.

The tournament will also give a clear picture on where the Indian team stands ahead of the T20 World Cup beginning February 21 when the Harmanpreet Kaur-led squad takes on hosts and four-time champions in Sydney. England and Australia are the two most decorated teams in women's cricket.

"The tri-series will be an important one. It will tell us if the girls can compete against the very best (Australia and England). Most of the players select themselves so don't expect a surprise. In all likelihood, the team that features in the tri-series will be the team that plays the T20 World Cup," a BCCI official told PTI.

India were in the middle of a six-match losing streak in 2019 before they beat South Africa 3-1 at home in October and West Indies 5-0 in an away series.

The performances of India A players during last month's tour of Australia will be taken into consideration before the Hemlata Kala-led selection panel announces the squad for the tri-series and probables for the T20 World Cup. The selectors will have to pick the final-15 one month before the mega event.

Fifteen-year-old Shafali Verma, who is also playing at the highest level, impressed in Australia during the A tour, scoring a 78-ball 124 in a 50-over game.

Since there is no Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) in place, the same set of selectors are likely to pick the T20 World Cup squad after naming the team for the tri-series on Sunday. Once the CAC is formed, it will pick the new selection panel.

Edited by Norma Godinho