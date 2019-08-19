Cricket Buzz: Haddin named assistant coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad

August 19, 2019 20:17 IST

IMAGE: Brad Haddin joins former England coach Trevor Bayliss, who was appointed Sunrisers head coach last month. Photograph: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Former Australian wicketkeeper Brad Haddin was on Monday appointed assistant coach of Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.



Haddin joins former England coach Trevor Bayliss, who was appointed Sunrisers head coach last month, replacing fellow Australian Tom Moody.



Both Bayliss and Haddin have prior IPL experience as they have worked at Kolkata Knight Riders but not at the same time.

"Former Australian vice-captain and 2015 World Cup winner Brad Haddin has been appointed as the assistant coach of Sunrisers Hyderbad," the team tweeted.



Sunrisers qualified for the play-offs for the past four seasons including their trophy winning run in 2016.



Rain washes out Day 3 of Duleep Trophy opener



Heavy overnight rain washed out the entire third day's play in the Duleep Trophy opener between India Blue and India Green in Bengaluru.



The rain resulted in a wet outfield and the conditions didn't improve through the day, forcing the officials to call off play without a ball being bowled for the second straight day.



The second day's proceedings on Sunday had been washed out due to wet ground conditions.



With only 49 overs having been bowled so far and no innings completed, the match is headed for a stalemate.



India Green had reduced India Blue to 112 for 6 in 49 overs on a truncated opening day on Saturday.



The highly-rated young Bengal speedster Ishan Porel took three wickets, including the prized scalp of his former India Under-19 teammate Shubman Gill, as India Blue found the going tough against India Green's disciplined bowling display.



India Green captain Faiz Fazal won the toss and elected to field as play started mid-way into the second session.



The in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad struck 30 off 63 balls before he was bowled by Tanveer Ul-Haq (2/36).



Brief Scores (At end of day 3): India Blue 1st innings 112/6 in 49 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 30, Ankit Bawne 21 not out; Ishan Porel 3/26) vs India Green.



DDCA inducts Yashpal, Valson in new CAC



The Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) appointed 1983 World Cup-winning squad members Sunil Valson and Yashpal Sharma in a new Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) which will pick the various selection panels as well as the coaching staff of the state teams.



"We are pleased to introduce 1983 World Cup winning team members Yashpal Sharma and Sunil Valson as the Cricket Advisory Committee for the domestic season 2019-20. Please join us in welcoming them," DDCA tweeted.



It is expected that DDCA will also add a third member to this panel.