Cricket Buzz: Dananjaya to assess action in Brisbane

November 20, 2018 12:25 IST

IMAGE: Akila Dananjaya (2nd from right) was reported by match officials for a suspect bowling action during Sri Lanka's loss in the opening Test in Galle but was allowed to carry on playing till the results of his Test was known. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya will get his bowling action assessed in Australia this week and consequentially miss the third and final Test against England, the country's cricket board said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old was reported by match officials for a suspect bowling action during Sri Lanka's loss in the opening Test in Galle but was allowed to carry on playing till the results of his Test was known.

His bowling action will be examined at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane on Friday, the same day the hosts begin the dead rubber against England, Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

"In place of Akila Dananjaya, the selectors have included spinner Nishan Peiris into the Sri Lanka Test Squad to face England in the third Test match," the SLC said in a statement.

Peiris, 21, bowls off-spin and is yet to play for the island country in any of the three formats.

Dananjaya's bowling action had to be tested within two weeks of the match referee's report from Galle.

The off-spinner picked up eight wickets in the Pallekele Test, including career-best figures of 6-115 in the second innings as England won the match to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Nic Pothas appointed as interim coach of Windies

Fielding coach Nic Pothas has been named interim head coach of West Indies for the tour of Bangladesh following the departure of Stuart Law, the West Indies cricket board has said.

Former Australia batsman Law quit as West Indies head coach after their tour of India to take over at English countyMiddlesex.

Pothas will be in charge during the tour of Bangladesh where the Caribbean side will play two Tests, three one-day internationals and an equal number of Twenty20 matches.

The first Test starts in Chittagong from Thursday.

"Having Nic lead the team at this juncture is important for continuity and we look forward to strong and positive performances from the squad under his leadership," West Indies' director of Cricket Jimmy Adams said in a statement.

Last April Pothas stepped down as the fielding consultant of Sri Lanka after briefly coaching them until the appointment of head coach Chandika Hathurusingha. The South African then took the role with the Caribbean side.

"It is an honour to be asked to be the head coach of the West Indies cricket team for the immediate future," Pothas said. "The Bangladesh series will be a tough challenge which we look forward to embracing."

West Indies are slated to play a three-match ODI series, two Tests and three T20 internationals against Bangladesh from November 22 to December 22.