HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Cricket back in Asian Games: 2026 edition to feature T20s

Cricket back in Asian Games: 2026 edition to feature T20s

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 30, 2025 17:27 IST

x

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has confirmed that cricket will be a part of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games to be held in Japan from September 19 to October 4.

IMAGE: Indian men's cricket team clinched the gold medal on its Asian Games debut in 2023. Photograph: BCCI/X

The call to retain cricket was taken during the meeting between the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and the organising committee (AINAGOC) earlier this week.

"The latest development in the compilation of the sports programm came at the 41st meeting of the AINAGOC Board of Directors at Nagoya City Hall on Monday, April 28, when cricket and Mixed Martial Arts were both formally approved," the OCA said.

 

Cricket matches will be played in the T20 format and hosted in Aichi prefecture, although the exact venues are yet to be finalised.

"The venue for cricket will be in Aichi prefecture but the exact location has not been decided. Interest will be high, not only because of cricket's popularity in South Asia in particular but also because the T20 (20 overs per side) format will be included in the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028," the OCA said.

"This will be cricket's first appearance in the Olympics since 1900 in Paris, where Great Britain beat France by 158 runs in the final of the two-team tournament.

Cricket will be among 41 sports featured at the Games, which are expected to see participation from 15,000 athletes and officials representing the OCA's 45 National Olympic Committees.

This will be the fourth time cricket features in the Asian Games, following its inclusion in Guangzhou (2010), Incheon (2014), and Hangzhou (2023). The Indian men's and women's teams are the defending champions.

Cricket will also feature in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. It will be cricket's first appearance in the Olympics since 1900 in Paris, where Great Britain beat France by 158 runs in the final of the two-team tournament.

The OCA also confirmed that a "floating Athletes' Village" -- a cruise ship docked in Nagoya Port - will accommodate 4,600 athletes and officials.

It will house athletes from several disciplines including archery, basketball 3x3, canoe/kayak (sprint), cycling mountain bike, cycling BMX racing, football (men), gymnastics, handball, judo, kabaddi, kurash, mixed martial arts, rowing, rugby, sepaktakraw, sport climbing, squash, tennis, weightlifting, wrestling and wushu.

However, that cricketers will be accommodated in hotels, alongside athletes from badminton and football.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'I want to make yoga an Olympic sport'
'I want to make yoga an Olympic sport'
Olympic, World champions headline Neeraj Chopra event
Olympic, World champions headline Neeraj Chopra event
Three young guns get chance to share field with Neeraj
Three young guns get chance to share field with Neeraj
ISSF WC: Suruchi-Saurabh down Manu-Ravinder to bag bronze
ISSF WC: Suruchi-Saurabh down Manu-Ravinder to bag bronze
Comeback kid Saurabh Chaudhary not worried about expectations
Comeback kid Saurabh Chaudhary not worried about expectations

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Rohit Turns 38! His Staggering IPL Records

webstory image 2

Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Dos And Don'ts For A Lucky Year

webstory image 3

8 Actors Who Were Born In Kashmir

VIDEOS

Devotees take holy dip in river Ganga on the occasion of 'Akshaya Tritiya'1:10

Devotees take holy dip in river Ganga on the occasion of...

Pakistani woman urges PM Modi to not to 'separate' families amid border tensions0:40

Pakistani woman urges PM Modi to not to 'separate'...

Raveena Tandon stuns in white suit0:37

Raveena Tandon stuns in white suit

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD