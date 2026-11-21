Cricket Australia has unequivocally backed Pat Cummins to continue as Test captain amidst renewed scrutiny over the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal, following recent revelations and ongoing speculation.

IMAGE: Last week at a press conference, Pat Cummins dismissed former team-mate Usman Khawaja's claim in his book that the entire team knew about the ball-tampering plot as 'complete and utter nonsense'. Photograph: Jeremy Piper/Reutera

Key Points Cricket Australia on Saturday reaffirmed its unanimous support for Pat Cummins to remain as the country's Test captain.

Speculation arose from former Australian opener Usman Khawaja's autobiography regarding the 2018 ball-tampering episode.

CA Chair David Boon and CEO Todd Greenberg met with Cummins, who reiterated his decision to continue as Australia's Test captain.

Boon stated that Cummins' 'integrity' as captain had not been compromised amid the turmoil of the past few weeks.

CA announced it would set up a forum for players and support staff from the 2018 tour of South Africa, an initiative Cummins fully supports.

Cricket Australia on Saturday reaffirmed its confidence in Pat Cummins to remain as the country's Test captain amid the explosive allegations surrounding the Sandpaper controversy.

It was widely speculated that revelations by former Australian opener Usman Khawaja in his autobiography about the ball-tampering episode during the 2018 tour of South Africa had made Cummins' position as skipper untenable.

"In the light of the ongoing speculation surrounding the Australian men's team tour of South Africa in 2018, the CA Board met to ensure measures are in place to protect the integrity of Australian Cricket and the welfare of all concerned," CA said in a statement.

CA Reaffirms Support For Cummins Amid Speculation

CA Chair David Boon and CEO Todd Greenberg met with Cummins and discussed several issues, including his welfare, the support required by the team and the forthcoming series against New Zealand in December.

"As part of this meeting, the Board resolved to express its unanimous support for Pat Cummins as captain given ongoing speculation about his position," the statement added.

After the meeting, Cummins reiterated his decision to continue as Australia's Test captain.

"It meant a lot to speak with David and Todd on Friday. Being Australian captain carries with it an awesome responsibility. I have and never will take that lightly," said Cummins.

"Otherwise, from this point, captaining the Australian team in Perth will be my focus and priority," he added.

Cummins Reiterates Commitment To Captaincy

Boon said Cummins' "integrity" as captain had not been compromised amid the turmoil of the past few weeks.

"We've expressed our support to Pat and our concern for everyone impacted by the events of the 2018 tour of South Africa.

"We have learned from that experience and are proud of the team and the culture Pat and other leaders in the team have fostered over the past eight years and unequivocally reject any implication that Pat's integrity has been compromised," he said.

Cummins also lauded Boon and Greenberg for guiding Australian cricket through a difficult period.

"David and Todd have a very tough job navigating cricket through all of this and I commend them for reaching out to me and to many of the players and staff from 2018."

Cricket Australia To Host Forum On 2018 Tour

CA had also announced that it would set up a forum for players and support staff from the 2018 tour of South Africa to help them share their views and recollections.

Cummins supported the initiative.

"I support the Forum 100 per cent. I will be there. All of the players and staff I have spoken with are very keen to go and to have their say. There will be a lot of difficult conversations but that is what's needed," he added.

Boon shared his views on the forum for players and support staff.

"We are absolutely determined to steward Australian Cricket through this very difficult time with diligence and patience and to listen and learn.

"That's what the independent Forum we announced this week is about and the Board encourages all players and support staff to share and discuss their stories there. We will be publishing the Terms of Reference in due course," he added.