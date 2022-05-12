News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Cricket Australia says to continue with tour of Sri Lanka

Cricket Australia says to continue with tour of Sri Lanka

May 12, 2022 11:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'There are three weeks until the scheduled departure of the squad and at this stage there are no changes to the schedule.'

IMAGE: A demonstration being held against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa near the presidential secretariat in Colombo, April 27, 2022. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

Cricket Australia continues to monitor the situation in Sri Lanka but has no plans to change the schedule of the upcoming tour of the island state despite continued violence, the governing body said on Thursday.

 

Nine people have died and more than 300 have been injured this week in violent street protests against the government of the Indian Ocean nation, which is battling the worst economic crisis in its history.

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) updated its travel advice on Sri Lanka on Wednesday, instructing potential visitors to reconsider their need to travel because of the security situation.

"We are keeping a close eye on developments in Sri Lanka and talking regularly with DFAT and Sri Lanka Cricket," Cricket Australia said on Thursday.

"Our players and support staff have been briefed and will continue to be kept up to date. There are three weeks until the scheduled departure of the squad and at this stage there are no changes to the schedule."

DFAT has also been advising potential visitors to Pakistan to reconsider their need to travel since March, in that case because of "the volatile security situation and high threat of terrorist attack, kidnapping and violence".

The Australia Test side completed its first cricket tour of Pakistan since 1998 under "presidential-level" security last month.

Australia announced three strong squads last month for the tour of Sri Lanka, which includes a Twenty20 series, five one-day internationals as well as two Tests in Galle. An Australia "A" team will also play four matches.

Two of the T20 matches that kick off the tour early next month, three of the one-day internationals and two of the "A" matches are in the capital Colombo, where the worst of the violence has taken place.

Cricket Australia's security chief visited Sri Lanka last month, when a state of emergency was first declared, and gave the all-clear for the tour.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
The Rajapaksas You Did Not Know
The Rajapaksas You Did Not Know
Sri Lanka: Life In Darkness
Sri Lanka: Life In Darkness
Mahela, Sanga denounce 'govt thugs'
Mahela, Sanga denounce 'govt thugs'
Why Ashwin is making an impact with the bat in IPL
Why Ashwin is making an impact with the bat in IPL
Will Akshay-Abbas-Mustan make Khiladi 2?
Will Akshay-Abbas-Mustan make Khiladi 2?
Ultratech joins race for Ambuja Cements and ACC
Ultratech joins race for Ambuja Cements and ACC
Sena MLA from Mumbai dies in Dubai during holiday
Sena MLA from Mumbai dies in Dubai during holiday

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Sri Lanka: 'Political stability must be restored'

Sri Lanka: 'Political stability must be restored'

Why Sri Lanka Is In Crisis

Why Sri Lanka Is In Crisis

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances