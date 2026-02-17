Cricket Australia Eyes Big Bash League Match In India

Cricket Australia is planning to potentially host a Big Bash League (BBL) game in India, aiming to leverage the country's massive cricket market and boost the league's global appeal.

IMAGE: Perth Scorchers appear to be a logical choice to play in India "given their time zone and an openness from WACA officials to consider offers from wealthy Indian business figures." Photograph: BBL/X

Key Points Cricket Australia is considering hosting a Big Bash League game in India to tap into the lucrative Indian cricket market.

Senior Cricket Australia officials have visited India to discuss the logistics of hosting a BBL game, potentially in Chennai.

Perth Scorchers are a likely candidate to play in India due to their time zone and openness to offers from Indian business figures.

Cricket Australia (CA) is considering to host a Big Bash League (BBL) game in India next season in a bid to tap the lucrative market there, according to a report.

CA's bold move is part of a wider strategy to intertwine the lucrative Indian market with the BBL ahead of a near-certain sale for at least two of its eight franchises, according to a report in 'Sen Cricket'.

According to the report, two senior CA officials have travelled to India recently to chalk out the possibility of a game, possibly in Chennai.

"Head of business operations Phil Rigby and head of competition development and strategy Margot Harley flew to India as discussions ramp up around the logistics of an offshore game," the report read.

'The ball is in BCCI's court'

A highly placed official of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) told Cricbuzz about the delegation's visit to Chennai late last week to discuss the plan.



'We have heard their proposal and are fully aware of our jurisdiction. The TNCA has left the matter to the BCCI. We have made it clear to the Australian delegation that without BCCI approval, the plan cannot move forward," a TNCA official said. The ball is in the BCCI court,' the official told Cricbuzz.

The report said Perth Scorchers appear to be a logical choice to play in India "given their time zone and an openness from WACA officials to consider offers from wealthy Indian business figures."

"However a deal is far from complete, given approval would need to be granted from various stakeholders, including broadcasters and the BCCI," it said.

The BBL is one of the top cricket leagues in the world. Perth Scorchers have been the most successful team, having won the title six times.