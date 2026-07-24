Why Cricket Australia Is Eyeing India For Future Ashes Tests

Cricket Australia is exploring the groundbreaking possibility of hosting an Ashes Test in India, a move that could significantly boost Test cricket's global appeal and strengthen ties between major cricketing nations.

IMAGE: Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of England's Jofra Archer on Day 5 of the 3rd Test in as Australia retain the Ashes on December 21, 2025. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Key Points Cricket Australia is considering hosting an Ashes Test in India in the future.

This consideration follows CA's decision to bring the Big Bash League opener to Chennai.

CA chief executive Todd Greenberg confirmed strong ties with the ECB and BCCI.

Test cricket involving Australia, England, and India remains robust globally.

A packed international cricket calendar presents significant logistical challenges for such a proposal.

After deciding to take the Big Bash League opener to Chennai later this year, Cricket Australia is now considering the idea of having an Ashes Test in India at some point in future. CA chief executive Todd Greenberg, however, ruled out any immediate plan. Australia is preparing to the host the Big Bash Opener in Chennai in December.

Exploring Global Cricket Opportunities

"Our relationship with the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) but also the BCCI is very strong, and clearly there are opportunities in India to put more content into certain areas," Greenberg told BBC's Stumped podcast.

"It's not something we're currently planning, but it would be certainly open to consideration. I think Test cricket between us, England and India is still very strong, probably bucking the trend as to other parts of the world. So we want to make sure we continue to grow it and strengthen it," he added.

Greenberg also noted that a packed cricket calendar might come in the way of a proposal that would require immense logistical coordination between the three bodies.

"The challenge for all of us in global cricket is there's only 365 days in a schedule and we probably need another month or two (to) generate some of the content that we're trying to," he said.

England are scheduled to host the Ashes next year.