'It's fair to say it brings back some memories and not too many happy memories. I just recall it being an incredibly intense and stressful period.'

IMAGE: Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith and David Warner were banned by Cricket Australia for their role in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. Photograph: Action Images via Andrew Boyers /Reuters

Key Points Former CA boss James Sutherland maintains the governing body handled the 2018 ball-tampering scandal to the best of its ability with the information available.

The scandal was reignited by Usman Khawaja's claim that the entire team knew about the ball-tampering plan, contradicting CA's initial findings.

Cameron Bancroft, one of the sanctioned players, admitted to withholding details to protect others.

Sutherland, now CEO of Golf Australia, declined to comment on the recent furore, citing a personal commitment not to weigh in on current cricket issues.

Former Cricket Australia (CA) boss James Sutherland said on Thursday the governing body did the best it could with the information available to it during the investigation into the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

Renewed Controversy

The scandal was reignited this month after Usman Khawaja said the whole team had known about the ball-tampering plan during the tour of South Africa, not just the three players found culpable by CA's integrity unit.

Batter Cameron Bancroft, one of the three players sanctioned, said last week he had witheld important details about the ball-tampering in order to avoid implicating others.

"I don't look back on if things could, or should, have been dealt differently," Sutherland, who stepped down in 2018, told the Herald Sun.

"We did the best we could with the situation that was in front of us and the information in front of us. It's a long time ago."

Sutherland's Stance

Sutherland, now the CEO of Golf Australia, chose not to weigh in on the recent furore about the scandal.

"I've made that personal commitment that I wouldn't make comments from afar on current cricket issues. I've been true to that so far," he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"It's fair to say it brings back some memories and not too many happy memories. I just recall it being an incredibly intense and stressful period."

CA has ruled out another investigation, but last week attempted to draw a line under the scandal by announcing an independent forum for all the players to give their accounts without fear of sanction.