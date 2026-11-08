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'Cracker of a Diwali': Shreyas Iyer's Festive Wish

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi November 08, 2026 15:45 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian cricket stars Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and Arshdeep Singh illuminated social media on Sunday with their heartfelt Diwali greetings, sharing messages of happiness and prosperity with fans.

Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer wished fans a happy Diwali, hoping everyone has a cracker of a celebration. Photograph: Shreyas Iyer/Instagram

Key Points

  • Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and Arshdeep Singh extended Diwali greetings to fans on social media on Sunday.
  • Pant shared a video message wishing everyone a happy Diwali and a wonderful year ahead.
  • Shreyas Iyer posted a picture in traditional attire, wishing everyone a "cracker of a Diwali."
  • Arshdeep Singh shared a picture with his girlfriend, actor-model Samreen Kaur, on Instagram, wishing a happy Diwali from them.

wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer and pace bowler Arshdeep Singh extended Diwali greetings to fans on social media on Sunday, wishing them happiness and prosperity on the occasion of the festival of lights.

Cricketers' Festive Messages

Taking to X, Rishabh Pant shared a video message extending his festive wishes and hoped that everyone would have a wonderful year ahead.

 

"Wishing you a very happy Diwali. Hope you have a great year and enjoy the festival with loved ones and family," Pant wrote.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer also extended his greetings by sharing a picture of himself dressed in traditional attire on social media. "Wishing everyone a cracker of a Diwali," he said.

Shreyas Iyer's Current Engagements

Iyer is currently part of India's ODI squad touring New Zealand. He has scored 15 and 30 in the first two innings as India lead the series 2-0.

Earlier, during the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, Iyer scored 126 runs across five innings at a strike rate of over 151, including a half-century, as India secured a 3-2 series victory.

Meanwhile, India's leading T20I wicket-taker Arshdeep Singh also joined the celebrations, sharing a picture with his girlfriend, actor-model Samreen Kaur, on Instagram.

"A very happy Diwali to you all, from us," posted Arshdeep on X.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi

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