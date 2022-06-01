News
COVID positive McDonald to miss start of SL tour

COVID positive McDonald to miss start of SL tour

June 01, 2022 15:19 IST
Andrew McDonald

IMAGE: Andrew McDonald returned a positive result on Tuesday afternoon. Photograph: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has tested positive for COVID-19 and will join the team in Sri Lanka after completing a week of isolation, according to a Cricket Australia news service.

 

Australia's first tour of Sri Lanka in six years, which features eight limited-overs matches and two tests, marks the beginning of McDonald's tenure since succeeding Justin Langer in the job last month.

Assistant coach Michael Di Venuto would oversee the team in the first T20 match on June 7, while McDonald was expected to join the squad ahead of the second match, the news service, cricket.com.au, reported.

McDonald returned a positive result on Tuesday afternoon, it added.

The Australia squad raised concerns about touring Sri Lanka, which is in the midst of an economic crisis, but the cricket board of the South Asian country has declared the tour will go on as scheduled.

Source: REUTERS
