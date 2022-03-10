News
COVID negative Faheem set to play 2nd Test vs Aus

March 10, 2022 20:12 IST
All-rounder Faheem Ashraf had tested positive for COVID on arrival at the team hotel, throwing his participation into doubt. The second Test starts on Saturday.

IMAGE: All-rounder Faheem Ashraf had tested positive for COVID on arrival at the team hotel, throwing his participation into doubt. The second Test starts on Saturday. Photograph: Faheem Ashraf/Facebook

Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf has been cleared to play against Australia in the second Test in Karachi after returning a negative result for COVID-19 in a reTest, the country's cricket board told Reuters on Thursday.

The 28-year-old all-rounder had Tested positive for the virus on arrival at the team hotel, throwing his participation into doubt. The second Test starts on Saturday.

 

"Faheem has Tested negative in reTests and has rejoined the side, meaning he's now available for the second Test," a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesperson said.

Faheem missed the drawn opening Test in Rawalpindi after sustaining a hamstring injury during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He has taken 22 wickets and scored 600 runs in the 13 Tests he has played for Pakistan.

The hosts were also without fast bowler Hasan Ali in the first Test due to an abductor strain.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
