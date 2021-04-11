News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » COVID-hit Pakistan Super League to resume from June 1

COVID-hit Pakistan Super League to resume from June 1

April 11, 2021 17:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

PSL

Photograph: Kind courtesy PSL/Twitter

The remaining 20 matches of this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL) will take place in Karachi's National Stadium with the final on June 20, the country's cricket board said on Sunday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) suspended its flagship tournament after seven people, including six players, tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

 

PCB's Board of Governors were disappointed by the failures highlighted in a report into the breaches of the tournament's COVID-19 standard operating procedures.

"The BoG endorsed all recommendations of the fact-finding panel, including robust and stringent implementation of the protocols, as well as maintaining a zero-tolerance approach towards all those who breach the COVID-19 SOPs," the PCB said in a statement.

Teams will begin a mandatory seven-day quarantine period from May 22 before Lahore Qalandars take on Islamabad United in the first match on June 1.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Rohit's 'Save the Rhino' shoes wins lotsa love
Rohit's 'Save the Rhino' shoes wins lotsa love
How captain Pant fared in his first match
How captain Pant fared in his first match
Captain Dhoni on what went wrong for CSK...
Captain Dhoni on what went wrong for CSK...
Prithvi Shaw opens up about retuning to form
Prithvi Shaw opens up about retuning to form
Harry but no Meghan at funeral for UK's Prince Philip
Harry but no Meghan at funeral for UK's Prince Philip
IPL Poll: SRH vs KKR: Who will win?
IPL Poll: SRH vs KKR: Who will win?
Mamata instigated people to attack CISF: Amit Shah
Mamata instigated people to attack CISF: Amit Shah

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

The emergence of keeper-captains in IPL...

The emergence of keeper-captains in IPL...

After MSD duck, Sunny wants him higher up

After MSD duck, Sunny wants him higher up

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use