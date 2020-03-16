News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » COVID-19 threat: Bangladesh tour of Pakistan postponed indefinitely

COVID-19 threat: Bangladesh tour of Pakistan postponed indefinitely

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
March 16, 2020 12:43 IST

PCB

The Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket boards, on Monday, decided to postpone the upcoming One-day International and Test in Karachi indefinitely amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has derailed sporting calendars globally.

 

Bangladesh were due to arrive in Karachi on March 29 to play an ODI on April 1 and the second ICC World Test Championship Test from April 9-5.

"The two boards will now work together to identify a future opportunity to complete the ICC World Test Championship commitment," the PCB said in a statement.

The first Test of the series was played in Rawalpindi from February 7-10, which Pakistan won by an innings and 44 runs.

The PCB has also indefinitely postponed the Pakistan Cup one-day tournament, which was scheduled to start from March 24. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Is Australia doing enough over coronavirus measures?

Is Australia doing enough over coronavirus measures?

Do sportsmen need a crowd to be spurred on?

Do sportsmen need a crowd to be spurred on?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use