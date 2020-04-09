News
COVID-19: Sunrisers Hyderabad to donate Rs 10 crore

COVID-19: Sunrisers Hyderabad to donate Rs 10 crore

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
April 09, 2020 21:03 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad team with support staff in 2019

IMAGE: The 2019 Sunrisers Hyderabad team with support staff (Image used for representational purposes). Photograph: Kind courtesy, Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday decided to donate Rs 10 crore towards the nation's fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

"Sun TV Group (SunRisers Hyderabad) is donating Rs.10 Crores towards Corona Covid-19 relief measures," the franchise said in its official twitter handle.

Sunrisers' initiative drew praise from the team's skipper David Warner.

 

"How good is this…well done Sun TV Group @SunRisers," the Australian tweeted.             

Other IPL teams like Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders have also pledged to contribute to the PM CARES Fund set up by the government to fight against against the pandemic.

Besides, several cricketers, including Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and the BCCI among others have also contributed towards the cause.

The coronavirus infection, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has killed nearly 170 people and infected over 5700 in India.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
