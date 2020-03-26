News
Pakistan cricketers to donate Rs 5 million to combat coronavirus

Pakistan cricketers to donate Rs 5 million to combat coronavirus

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
March 26, 2020 11:40 IST

IMAGE: Pakistan's centrally-contracted cricketers are entitled to monthly salaries ranging from Rs 5 to 12 lakh besides match fee and other earnings. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Pakistan's centrally-contracted cricketers will contribute Rs 5 million to the national government's emergency fund to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

 

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani on Wednesday said apart from centrally-contracted players contributing Rs 5 million, the employees in the board, up to the senior manager level, will contribute their one day's salary.

Those employed as general managers or on higher posts will give two days' salary to the fund.

"The PCB will collect all these funds and deposit it to the government's coronavirus fund," he said.

Pakistan has recorded more than 1,000 positive cases of the deadly virus, which has claimed more than 19,000 lives all over the world.

"It is the history of the cricket board that we always stand by the government in difficult times," Mani said.

The PCB has already given its high performances centre in Karachi at the national stadium to be used by paramedical staff working at the special coronavirus hospital set up at the expo centre in the in the city.

Mani said though cricket has been disrupted by the virus outbreak but it is far more important for the nation to stand by the government and also take all precautionary steps during the pandemic.

Pakistan's centrally-contracted players are entitled to monthly salaries ranging from Rs 5 to 12 lakh besides match fee and other earnings.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
