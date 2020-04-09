News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Australia's tour of Bangladesh postponed due to coronavirus

Australia's tour of Bangladesh postponed due to coronavirus

April 09, 2020 16:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tim Paine

IMAGE: Australia test captain Tim Paine. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Australia's proposed Test tour of Bangladesh in June has been officially postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and both boards will now work together to find new dates to reschedule the series in the future.

Australia Test captain Tim Paine recently said that it would not take 'Einstein' to conclude that Australia's Test series against Bangladesh would not take place.

 

With international travel suspended in most countries to contain the spread of the flu-like virus, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Cricket Australia decided it was impossible for the tour to go ahead.

The two Tests in Chattogram and Dhaka between June 11-23 were part of the International Cricket Council's newly launched World Test Championship.

"Postponing the tour is regrettable, but I would like to thank the Bangladesh Cricket Board for the open, honest and responsible discussions that led us to this mutually-agreed position," CA Chief Executive Kevin Roberts said.

"As we know, the global cricket calendar is very busy but we will do everything we can to honour our commitment to Bangladesh and will continue to work with the BCB on an agreed date."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

English football fails its biggest test

English football fails its biggest test

India doesn't need money: Kapil on Akhtar's proposal

India doesn't need money: Kapil on Akhtar's proposal

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use