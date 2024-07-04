News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » County match ends in a tie after 1,578 runs!

County match ends in a tie after 1,578 runs!

July 04, 2024 07:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

James Bracey

IMAGE: James Bracey's unbeaten 204 for Gloucestershire was in vain as Glamorgan came within a run of breaking a World record in their second innings chase in the County Championship Division Two match on Wednesday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Gloucestershire and Glamorgan batted themselves to a standstill in a staggering 1,578-run County Championship Division Two match on Wednesday, with the game ending in the most improbable way of all - a tie - after Glamorgan nearly completed a World-record setting run-chase.

Gloucestershire had posted scores of 179 and a thumping 610-5 declared, with James Bracey scoring an unbeaten 204 and Cameron Bancroft adding 184.

 

In response, Glamorgan scored 197 in their first innings and then came within a run of breaking a World record in their second innings chase, racking up 592, including huge contributions from Sam Northeast (187) and Marnus Labuschagne (119).

Glamorgan's near miss means West Zone's 541-7 in India's domestic league in 2010 officially remains the highest winning run-chase in first-class cricket history.

The run-fest came down to the final over with Glamorgan needing just two to win.

Gloucestershire bowler Ajeet Singh Dale kept it tight, however, conceding only a single run - putting the two sides on exactly the same total - before taking Glamorgan's final wicket with his last ball.

"The boys are pretty down after getting so close, but what an extraordinary game of cricket, it's special to be a part of it and a good advert for the county championship," Glamorgan captain Sam Northeast told BBC.

"We'd gone so far trying to chase it down that we had to go for it nine wickets down - and it was nearly an incredible win."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Virat Kohli's Top 10 T20I Knocks
Virat Kohli's Top 10 T20I Knocks
CT 2025: PCB schedules India vs Pak on March 1 but...
CT 2025: PCB schedules India vs Pak on March 1 but...
T20 WC MVP Crown Eludes Rohit
T20 WC MVP Crown Eludes Rohit
Hathras: The Face Of Grief
Hathras: The Face Of Grief
T20 World champs arrive in Delhi to rousing reception
T20 World champs arrive in Delhi to rousing reception
Wimbledon PIX: Sinner, Alcaraz advance; Ruud shocked
Wimbledon PIX: Sinner, Alcaraz advance; Ruud shocked
Hathras stampede: Bhole Baba equated himself to God
Hathras stampede: Bhole Baba equated himself to God

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

T20 World champs arrive in Delhi to rousing reception

T20 World champs arrive in Delhi to rousing reception

SEE: Rohit's Walk Gets Ric Flair's Nod

SEE: Rohit's Walk Gets Ric Flair's Nod

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances