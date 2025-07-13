Conway replaces injured Allen in NZ squad for T20 tri-series

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
July 13, 2025 12:24 IST

Devon Conway

IMAGE: Devon Conway replaces Finn Allen, who will miss the T20 Tri-series, involving New Zealand, South Africa and Zimbabwe, in Harare, following a foot injury he picked up while playing in the Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States of America. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Wicketkeeper-batter Devon Conway will replace the injured Finn Allen in the New Zealand squad for the 20-overs tri-series in Zimbabwe, New Zealand Cricket said on Sunday.

Allen has been ruled out of the tournament after suffering a foot injury while representing the San Francisco Unicorns in the Major League Cricket in the United States.

 

"We're really gutted for Finn," New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said in a statement issued by the New Zealand association.

"I was looking forward to working with him and to see him continue his form from the MLC but unfortunately injuries happen.

"We're lucky to be able to call on someone of Devon’s quality to replace Finn."

Mitch Hay, Jimmy Neesham and Tim Robinson will also join the squad as cover for Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra, who are involved in the MLC final on Monday.

"We knew there'd be a possibility that a handful of players could be involved in the MLC final on Monday, so we’re bringing in Mitch, Jimmy and Tim as possible replacements," Walter said.

Hosts Zimbabwe face South Africa in the tournament opener on Sunday.

New Zealand begin their campaign against South Africa on Wednesday.

Source: REUTERS
