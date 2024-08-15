News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Conway picks casual NZC contract to focus on T20 leagues

Conway picks casual NZC contract to focus on T20 leagues

August 15, 2024 16:48 IST
IMAGE: Devon Conwayfollows his former captain Kane Williamson, who will also play in SA20, in being granted a casual contract. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

New Zealand opener Devon Conway has opted for a casual rather than central contract for the upcoming 2024-2025 season, allowing the left-hander the flexibility to play in South Africa's SA20 league next January.

Johannesburg-born Conway, who has played 20 Tests, 32 ODIs and 50 Twenty20 since qualifying for New Zealand in 2020, will be available for all nine Black Caps Tests and next year's Champions Trophy, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said.

Conway plays for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

 

"The decision to move away from a central playing contract isn't one I've taken lightly, but I believe it is the best for me and my family at this present time," the 33-year-old said in a news release.

"Playing for the Black Caps is still the pinnacle for me and I'm hugely passionate about representing New Zealand and winning games of international cricket."

Conway follows his former captain Kane Williamson, who will also play in SA20, in being granted a casual contract as NZC look to keep their best talent for most of the season in the face of lucrative offers from Twenty20 leagues.

"In the current environment it's important to have flexibility in our system to navigate some of the challenges posed by franchise cricket," said Scott Weenink, NZC chief executive.

Conway and Williamson have been included in the 15-man squad for a one-off Test against Afghanistan and a two-match series in Sri Lanka in September.

Another Black Caps opener, Finn Allen, has joined fellow internationals Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne in turning down a central contract and will be available for selection on a match-by-match basis.

Two as yet undetermined players will be granted central contracts to replace Conway and Allen, NZC said.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
