Conway hits century on return to put New Zealand ahead

Conway hits century on return to put New Zealand ahead

January 01, 2022 18:14 IST
IMAGE: New Zealand's Devon Conway celebrates after scoring a century during day one of the First Test Match against Bangladesh at Bay Oval. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Devon Conway celebrated his return from injury with a sparkling 122 on Saturday to propel New Zealand to 258-5 against Bangladesh on the opening day of the first test in Mount Maunganui.

Bangladesh claimed three wickets in the final session but world test champions New Zealand will be confident of a 300-plus score when Henry Nicholls resumes on 32 with Rachin Ravindra joining him on Sunday.

 

"It might deteriorate over time but I think tomorrow the wicket would be really nice to bat on," Conway told reporters after the day's play.

"Hopefully we as a team can capitalise on that."

Electing to field, Bangladesh got an early breakthrough when Shoriful Islam dismissed Tom Latham, who is leading New Zealand in the absence of injured regular skipper Kane Williamson, in the fourth over.

Conway, who had been sidelined with a hand injury suffered during last year's Twenty20 World Cup, helped the hosts weather the tricky morning session with his 138-run stand with Will Young.

"The two of us decided that we needed to be as patient as possible and identify the Bangladesh bowlers who were bowling really well in that period," Conway said.

Young made 52 before running himself out but Conway could not be denied his hundred.

The left-hander pulled Taskin Ahmed for a single to bring up his second century in his fourth test match, taking his helmet off and raising his bat in celebration before embracing batting partner Ross Taylor.

"To have Ross Taylor out in the middle when I achieved that milestone, it's a very special feeling," Conway said of the retiring stalwart.

"It'll be one of those things that will last in my memory for a very long time."

Taylor, who will quit test cricket after the two-test series against Bangladesh, made 34 before becoming Shoriful's second victim.

Conway's patient innings, which included 16 boundaries and a six, came to an end when Mominul Haq had him caught down the leg side.

Ebadat Hossain dismissed Tom Blundell with the final delivery of the day to lift the spirit in the touring camp.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

