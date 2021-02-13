News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Controversy erupts over third umpire's DRS gaffe

Controversy erupts over third umpire's DRS gaffe

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
February 13, 2021 18:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Joe Root

IMAGE: Joe Root was miffed after a blunder by third umpire Anil Chaudhary denied them the wicket and DRS review. Photograph: BCCI

A Decision Review System (DRS) referral was, on Saturday, restored to England after an error by the third umpire on the opening day of the second Test against India in Chennai.

England were left frustrated and their captain Joe Root miffed after a blunder by third umpire Anil Chaudhary denied them the wicket of India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and a DRS review.

 

However, a few moments after it became clear that Chaudhary had erred, England's review was reinstated.

The incident took place in the 75th over of the day when a Jack Leach delivery brushed Rahane's gloves on the way to the forward short-leg fielder Ollie Pope.

As England appealed for a catch off the gloves, it was turned down by the on-field umpire before Chaudhary, failing to read the correct passage of play, also rejected the review thinking that the ball had landed outside the leg-stump and that the visitors had appealed for an LBW.

However, the visitors appeared to clarify that they were appealing for a catch off the glove and not the bat.

Seeing the replays on the big screen, Root was left unimpressed and the skipper also raised the matter with the on-field umpires. Chaudhary turned down that also as England lost a review.

The review was later restored to England as per ICC playing conditions.

As per 3.6.8 of the ICC's playing conditions: A Player Review categorised as 'Unsuccessful' may be reinstated by the ICC Match Referee at his/her sole discretion (if appropriate after consultation with the ICC Technical Official and/or the television broadcast director) if the Player Review could not properly be concluded due to a failure of the technology.

Rahane, though, was dismissed six balls later, bowled by Moeen Ali for 67.

There was also some issue over a stumping attempt by Ben Foakes against Rohit Sharma when he appeared to drag his backfoot to a Leach delivery.

Though TV replays showed Rohit's backfoot to be on the line, the third umpire reckoned some part of it was behind the line and ruled him not out.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Cricket fans back in the stands in India
PIX: Cricket fans back in the stands in India
PIX: England's Barmy Army enjoys day out at Chepauk
PIX: England's Barmy Army enjoys day out at Chepauk
Second Test will finish within 4 days: Harbhajan
Second Test will finish within 4 days: Harbhajan
How Rahane got his mojo back...
How Rahane got his mojo back...
Aus Open PICS: Nadal, Tsitsipas cruise into 4th round
Aus Open PICS: Nadal, Tsitsipas cruise into 4th round
'PM wants to hand over agri business to his 2 friends'
'PM wants to hand over agri business to his 2 friends'
2nd Test: Rohit helps India weather top-order collapse
2nd Test: Rohit helps India weather top-order collapse

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

2nd Test: Rohit helps India weather top-order collapse

2nd Test: Rohit helps India weather top-order collapse

PICS: India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 1

PICS: India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 1

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use