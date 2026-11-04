Confidence, composure, control: Ajinkya Rahane praises Shubman Gill's captaincy

According to former skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Shubman Gill's growing confidence, tactical maturity and improved player management are strengthening his leadership as India prepare for crucial New Zealand and Australia assignments ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane praised Shubman Gill's attitude, intent and decision-making on the field. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Ajinkya Rahane has praised Shubman Gill's development as captain, saying the young leader is improving with every series.

Rahane highlighted Gill's confidence, maturity, bowling changes and ability to manage players as signs of his growing leadership.

India have four more ODIs and a two-Test series against New Zealand, with crucial World Test Championship points at stake.

The New Zealand tour will be followed by home white-ball assignments against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

India are entering a defining phase in their cricketing journey, with demanding assignments against New Zealand and Australia ahead and the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup looming large. Much will depend on how captain Shubman Gill handles the growing demands of leadership, particularly with his first ICC tournament on the horizon.

Former India captain Ajinkya Rahane is impressed with the progress Gill has made since taking charge of the national side in England last year.

Rahane Praises Gill's Maturity, On-Field Decisions

Speaking on Sony Sports Network's expert panel during India's New Zealand tour, Rahane praised the young skipper's growing maturity and ability to manage his players.

Rahane believes Gill's impressive batting form, which has taken him to the top of the ODI rankings, has also strengthened his confidence as a leader.

He particularly praised Gill's attitude, intent and decision-making on the field.

"Shubman's performance, batting-wise, has been brilliant. His records tell you a story. What I like most about him, the way he plays, is his confidence," Rahane said.

"The way he walks onto the field, his attitude, that intent, is very important. Form can fluctuate. You score runs one day, you might not the next, but Shubman obviously has that confidence, and he has been scoring runs of late.

"But the most important thing is how he is improving as a captain with every series. He is handling the players very maturely, rotating his bowlers and making the right changes. So, those are good signs that he is growing with every series," he added.

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New Zealand Tests Offer Crucial WTC Points

India began their New Zealand ODI campaign with a five-wicket victory and have four more matches left in the series.

The tour will conclude with a two-Test series, which carries significant weight in the World Test Championship standings.

India will then return home for white-ball series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe before taking on Australia in the high-profile Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

With the 2027 World Cup also approaching, Gill's development as captain will remain under close scrutiny.