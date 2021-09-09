News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Coming Soon! Biopic on Sourav Ganguly

Coming Soon! Biopic on Sourav Ganguly

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
September 09, 2021 13:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: India captain Sourav Ganguly celebrates India's win in the 2002 NatWest Series final against England at Lord's, July 13, 2002. Photograph: PTI

A biopic on the life of former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly is in the works, which will be produced by Luv Films.

 

Ganguly, fondly called as Dada, is one of the most successful skippers in the history of Indian cricket and currently serves as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Ganguly confirmed the news on social media with the caption "Let's get this ball rolling".

"Cricket has been everything in my life, it gave confidence and ability to walk forward with my head held high, a journey to be cherished.

"Thrilled to share Luv Films will produce a biopic on my journey and bring it to life for the big screen," the former captain said on Instagram.

Luv Films, the production house founded by filmmaker Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, also shared the film announcement on social media.

"We are thrilled to announce that Luv Films will produce Dada Sourav Ganguly's biopic."

"We are honoured to be entrusted with this responsibility and look forward to a great innings."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
How Dada began playing cricket
How Dada began playing cricket
How Dada and Dhoni changed Indian cricket forever
How Dada and Dhoni changed Indian cricket forever
When Sourav Ganguly's numbers do the talking...
When Sourav Ganguly's numbers do the talking...
Godrej, Prestige vie for Rs 10K-cr sales booking club
Godrej, Prestige vie for Rs 10K-cr sales booking club
EC announces bypolls to 7 RS seats in six states
EC announces bypolls to 7 RS seats in six states
SEE: IAF plane with Rajnath, Gadkari lands on highway
SEE: IAF plane with Rajnath, Gadkari lands on highway
Javed Akhtar's case against Kangana stands: HC
Javed Akhtar's case against Kangana stands: HC

India tour of England 2021

India tour of England 2021

More like this

When Ganguly took off shirt at Lord's

When Ganguly took off shirt at Lord's

What Dada wants to do in next 3 lives...

What Dada wants to do in next 3 lives...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances