Coming Soon! Biopic on Sourav Ganguly

IMAGE: India captain Sourav Ganguly celebrates India's win in the 2002 NatWest Series final against England at Lord's, July 13, 2002. Photograph: PTI

A biopic on the life of former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly is in the works, which will be produced by Luv Films.

Ganguly, fondly called as Dada, is one of the most successful skippers in the history of Indian cricket and currently serves as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).



Ganguly confirmed the news on social media with the caption "Let's get this ball rolling".



"Cricket has been everything in my life, it gave confidence and ability to walk forward with my head held high, a journey to be cherished.



"Thrilled to share Luv Films will produce a biopic on my journey and bring it to life for the big screen," the former captain said on Instagram.



Luv Films, the production house founded by filmmaker Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, also shared the film announcement on social media.



"We are thrilled to announce that Luv Films will produce Dada Sourav Ganguly's biopic."



"We are honoured to be entrusted with this responsibility and look forward to a great innings."