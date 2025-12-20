HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Colors will not fade': Sanju on T20 WC selection

December 20, 2025 23:54 IST

Sanju Samson

IMAGE: Sanju Samson shared a painting of himself in the Indian jersey. Photograph: Sanju Samson/X

Sanju Samson marked his selection for the T20 World Cup with a quiet but powerful statement, underlining his belief and pride after retaining his place in India’s squad.

On his official Instagram account, Samson shared a painting of himself in the Indian jersey, looking up at the sky.

 

Along with the image, the 31-year-old said, "Colors will not fade, definitely!"

Samson's retention in the squad comes after consistent performances and renewed confidence in his abilities at the international level.

Ishan Kishan has been roped in as the second wicketkeeper-batter option alongside Sanju Samson, who will be opening the innings with Abhishek Sharma.

The team was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia at the board's headquarters on Saturday in the presence of captain Suryakumar Yadav and chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

