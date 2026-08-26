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Colombo Test: Dinusha Century Not Enough As India Enforce Follow-On On Day 4

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho August 26, 2026 11:20 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India enforced the follow-on despite a valiant century from Sonal Dinusha, to take a commanding lead on Day 4 of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Wednesday.

India's players celebrate after Manav Suthar dismisses Lahiru Kumara.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate after Saransh Jain dismisses Lahiru Kumara. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • India enforced the follow-on against Sri Lanka in the second Test, securing a 213-run first-innings lead.
  • Sri Lankan all-rounder Sonal Dinusha scored his second successive Test century, making 103 runs.
  • India had declared their first innings at 503/9, setting a formidable target.
  • Prasidh Krishna and Manav Suthar were instrumental for India, each taking three wickets.
  • India currently leads the two-match series 1-0, having won the opening Test in Galle.

Rising Sri Lankan all-rounder Sonal Dinusha struck a second successive century to anchor his team's innings but could not prevent the follow on that India imposed on the hosts after bowling them out for 290 to grab a 213-run first-innings lead in the second Test in Colombo on Wednesday. India lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the Galle Test by 165 runs.

Dinusha's Valiant Century And India's Bowling Prowess

Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha celebrates his century on Wednesday

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha celebrates his century on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Resuming the penultimate day at 265/8, Sri Lanka were steered by Dinusha, who added quick runs before the hosts were bundled out in 89.4 overs. India had declared their first innings for 503/9. The Lankan No.7, who was overnight on 85, attacked debutant off-spinner Saransh Jain with a six and a four in the spinner's first over of the day to race into the nineties.

Dinusha then completed his second Test century in the next over with a boundary off Prasidh Krishna. The 25-year-old left-hander scored 100 and 84 in the opening Test at Galle.

 

For India, Saransh (2/69) provided the first breakthrough of the day, dismissing Lahiru Kumara for his maiden Test wicket, before taking the prized scalp of Dinusha who got out for 103 (162b; 8x4, 3x6). Prasidh Krishna (3/47) and Manav Suthar (3/85) picked up three wickets each.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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