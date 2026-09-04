'Coach's Favourites': Badrinath's Dig at Gambhir's Choices

Former India batter S Badrinath has sparked debate by questioning the inclusion of Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy in India's T20I squad for the Afghanistan series, suggesting team management preferences might be at play.

IMAGE: Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Former India batter S Badrinath questioned the selection of Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy for the Afghanistan T20I series.

Badrinath suggested that some squad selections might be influenced by the team management's preferences.

He expressed doubts about Nitish Kumar Reddy's bowling capabilities, rating him primarily as a batter.

Badrinath welcomed Jasprit Bumrah's potential return, highlighting its importance for India's Asian Games preparations.

The three-match T20I series against Afghanistan begins on September 13 in Delhi.

Former India batter S Badrinath has raised eyebrows over India's squad for the Afghanistan T20I series, questioning the continued backing of Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy while suggesting that some selections could be down to the preferences of the team management.

'At first look, the coach's favourites are back. Washington Sundar is getting tremendous backing in Indian cricket. He needs to really make use of it,' Badrinath said on his YouTube channel.

Badrinath On Reddy's Bowling Capabilities

Badrinath then turned his attention to Reddy, making it clear that his assessment of the youngster was based largely on what he offers with the ball rather than his batting.

'And somehow I don't rate Nitish Kumar Reddy so high. That's because of his bowling. I still feel he's a batter and not someone I rate with the ball,' he added.

Squad Details And Bumrah's Potential Return

Sundar and Nitish have both been included in India's squad for the Afghanistan series, which begins on September 13 in Delhi. The three-match series comes as India make several changes to their squad ahead of their Asian Games gold medal defence later this month in Japan.

The squad also features Jasprit Bumrah, who could return to the T20I side after missing the recent Sri Lanka tour because of a left knee injury. Harshit Rana has also been included, although the participation of Bumrah, Sundar, Nitish and Rana is subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI's Centre of Excellence.

While Badrinath raised questions over the inclusion of Sundar and Nitish, he welcomed the possible return of Bumrah, calling it a major boost for India ahead of the Asian Games.

India will begin their three-match T20I series against Afghanistan with the first game in Delhi on September 13.