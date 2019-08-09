Coach Warne eyes IPL-like success with London Spirits

August 09, 2019 19:27 IST

IMAGE: As captain-cum-coach of Rajasthan Royals, Shane Warne had led the side to the IPL title in the inaugural edition of the T20 tournament in 2008. Photograph: Jack Thomas/Getty Images for The Hundred

Legendary Shane Warne has been appointed head coach of the London Spirits team for next year's The Hundred competition and the Australian is looking to replicate the success he enjoyed with Indian Premier League side Rajasthan Royals.



As captain-cum-coach of Rajasthan Royals, the former leg-spinner had led the side to the IPL title in the inaugural edition of the T20 tournament in 2008.

"I am very proud and very honoured to be asked to be the head coach of the Hundred team based at Lord's. The opportunity to coach in a brand new tournament and work with modern-day players is something that I will really enjoy and I am looking forward to the challenge," Warne said.



"I love the concept of the Hundred and it has grabbed my attention in the same way the IPL did," he was quoted as saying by The Guardian.



Brainchild of the England and Wales Cricket Board, the first edition of The Hundred -- a professional 100-ball cricket league -- is scheduled for next year.



The league will consist of eight city-based franchise teams, each of which will field both a men's and women's team.



The 49-year-old said he is excited about building the team from scratch.



"This tournament will unearth some heroes and hopefully some future World Cup stars for England and other countries.



"We built a team from scratch with a diverse range of players from different backgrounds and ages and I can't wait to build the same mix of players to entertain the fans who come down to Lord's for the Hundred," said Warne.



Meanwhile, former Australia women's coach Lisa Keightley will coach the women's London team.

