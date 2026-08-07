Gambhir's Big Survival Test In Sri Lanka

Already, the knives are out for Gautam Gambhir because of his poor record as coach in Test matches, and a potential defeat in Sri Lanka could prove to be the killer blow, predicts Harish Kotian.

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir has guided India to two ICC titles -- the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025 and the T20 World Cup earlier this year. But in Tests, his record as coach has been disappointing. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points In 20 Tests under Gautam Gambhir, India have only eight wins while suffering 10 defeats.

India have registered only four Test wins at home under Gambhir -- two each against Bangladesh and the West Indies, while losing five against higher ranked teams, New Zealand and South Africa.

His three predecessors --- Rahul Dravid, Ravi Shastri and Anil Kumble --- lost a combined total of only four Tests in nearly eight years at home. But Gambhir has already overseen five Test defeats at home in two years -- the most home defeats in Tests under an Indian coach.

Head Coach Gautam Gambhir faces a potential make-or-break moment in the coming Test series in Sri Lanka.



While India have been the world's leading team in white-ball cricket during Gambhir's tenure, they have to failed to match the same lofty standards in Test cricket.



Gambhir has guided India to two ICC titles -- the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025 and the T20 World Cup earlier this year. But in Tests, his record as India coach has been disappointing.



He started his tenure with a comfortable 2-0 victory against Bangladesh at home in September 2024. A month later, India suffered a humiliating 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand at home as India's gamble of playing on turning pitches backfired spectacularly.



Gambhir's credentials as Test coach took another blow when India suffered a 1-3 defeat in Australia, the same country where they had triumphed on earlier two trips under then head coach Ravi Shastri.



Then, in another huge moment, the experienced duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced a shock retirement from Tests ahead of the all-important tour of England last year -- there was speculation that all was not well in the Indian team set-up.



Yet, the young Indian team under the captaincy of Shubman Gill showed great resolve to draw the series 2-2 after a thrilling victory in the fifth and final Test at the Oval.

A New Low For India In Tests

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill's big challenge will be to work out how their batters cope against the Sri Lankan spinners on turning pitches in Galle and Colombo. Photograph: BCCI

It seemed Gambhir had finally cracked the code as the come-from-behind series draw in England felt like a moral victory. The hosts were too strong for the West Indies at home as they trounced them 2-0 in October last year.



Then India took another beating at home when they suffered an embarrassing whitewash against South Africa. Once again, it was a sorry state of affairs as the Indian batters crumbled on spinning pitches.



It turned out to be a new low for Indian Test cricket. The last time they had suffered series defeats at home in two consecutive years was around four decades ago, when they lost 3-0 against the West Indies in 1983 followed by a 2-1 series loss against England in 1984.



Under Gambhir, India achieved the dubious feat of losing five Tests at home within a span of seven games; it was also the first time in 25 years that they lost five Tests at home in a two-season stretch.



The one-off Test against Afghanistan scheduled immediately after IPL 2026 served little purpose. India keen to get back to winning ways after the South Africa debacle fielded a full strength team instead of trying out domestic performers like Auqib Nabi.



In 20 Tests under Gambhir, India have only eight wins while suffering 10 defeats. In fact, India have registered only four Test wins at home under Gambhir -- two each against Bangladesh and the West Indies, while losing five against higher ranked teams, New Zealand and South Africa.



In comparison, Rahul Dravid's record is superior -- during his tenure of 24 Tests, India won 14 games and lost seven. India were one of the most consistent Test teams under Dravid as they made it to the World Test Championship final in June 2023.

India's Record Under Different Coaches Since 2000:

Coach Tenure Tests Won Lost Draw Win % Gautam Gambhir 2024-Present 20 8 10 2 40.00 Rahul Dravid 2021-2024 24 14 7 3 58.33 Ravi Shastri 2017-2021 46 28 13 5 60.87 Anil Kumble 2016-2017 17 12 1 4 70.59 Duncan Fletcher 2011-2015 39 13 17 9 33.33 Gary Kirsten 2008-2011 33 16 6 11 48.48 Greg Chappell 2005-2007 18 7 4 7 38.89 John Wright 2000-2005 51 20 15 16 39.22

India's Big Slump Under Gambhir

How deep India have slumped under Gambhir in Tests can be gauged from the fact that his three predecessors --- Rahul Dravid, Ravi Shastri and Anil Kumble --- lost a combined total of only four Tests in nearly eight years at home.



But Gambhir has already overseen five Test defeats at home in two years -- the most home defeats in Tests under an Indian coach. John Wright had suffered four defeats but unlike Gambhir, it came during a five-year tenure. To his credit, Wright played a huge role in transforming India's fortunes in Test cricket and making them powerhouses at home.



There are several factors that have contributed to Gambhir's dismal record.



Firstly, the phasing out of seniors Kohli, Rohit, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammad Shami without proper planning for transition proved critical as the young Indian batters struggled under pressure despite playing at home.



The absence of Rohit and Kohli has left a huge hole in the batting order as the young batters, brought up on a steady diet of T20 cricket, have not shown the required temperament and technique to succeed in red-ball cricket.



Pacer Mohammed Shami was available but wasn't considered despite Jasprit Bumrah's persistent fitness woes in the last couple of years. Without Bumrah, India have an inexperienced pace attack in Sri Lanka with Mohammed Siraj the only reliable fast bowler.



India's real challenge in Sri Lanka will be how their batters cope against the spinners on turning pitches in Galle and Colombo.



If Gambhir is unable to come up with a solution for India's batting woes against spin in Sri Lanka, then he might find his neck on the chopping block.



In that scenario, even his firm backers in BCCI would not be able to justify the continuation of his tenure after defeat after defeat in Test cricket, the toughest and most challenging format of the sport.



Conversely, Gambhir should look at the Sri Lankan challenge as an opportunity, to prove that he is not a one-trick pony and can mentor the Indian team to success in Test cricket too.