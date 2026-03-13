'Clarity And Communication': Rishabh Pant's Strong Message For LSG Ahead Of IPL 2026

Rishabh Pant is prioritising team bonding and clear goals as the Lucknow Super Giants prepare for the IPL 2026 season, aiming for success through strong relationships and focused objectives.

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant stressed the importance of team bonding, communication and clarity of goals as the franchise began its preparations for IPL 2026, starting on March 28.

In a video shared by the Lucknow-based franchise on X, skipper Pant welcomed both returning members and new faces in their squad, urging players to focus on building strong relationships during the pre-season camp.

"A lot of people are from last year. A few new faces for sure. Welcome, everyone. I think let's keep it very short and simple. Let's look to build the relationships. If we don't talk about cricket, we're not going to improve. As an individual, let's take whatever we can from all these gentlemen here and try to build something for this season to look forward to," Pant said.

The wicketkeeper-batter also emphasised the need for mental clarity while entering a new season, noting that players must define their personal and team objectives.

"When we come into a season, every time there is a thought in our mind that let's build something, let's look to win. But at the same time, you know, to be clear in your thought process, what do you want to do? What you wanna achieve as an individual and as a team... And this is the best time to have that clarity."

Pant further described the gathering as an initial phase of preparations, with the remainder of the squad expected to join soon. He encouraged his teammates to enjoy the process while maintaining high energy levels.

"This is kind of a season camp, but still a pre-season camp because the rest of the squad will join from March 15-16, mostly. So it's just getting to know each other. Let's spend a good time with each other and have a great time, yeah? Let's keep communicating. Lots of energy. Lots of fun. Lots of learning. Let's create something," Pant stated.

On March 11, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the first phase of the 2026 IPL edition, which is to be played from March 28 to April 12.

LSG Face Delhi Capitals In Opener

The Pant-led LSG will begin their IPL 2026 season campaign against Delhi Capitals on April 1, followed by their matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 5, Kolkata Knight Riders on April 9 and Gujarat Titans on April 12 in the first phase, which was announced by BCCI.

The full schedule of the IPL 2026 edition will be announced once the poll dates of three states, which are scheduled to undergo State Assembly elections during this period, are announced.

Defending champions RCB will play the opening fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.