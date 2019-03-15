Christchurch shooting: Third NZ-Bangladesh Test cancelled

Last updated on: March 15, 2019 10:51 IST

IMAGE: A video grab of a person being stretchered off at a hospital by emergency services personnel after reports that several shots had been fired, in central Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday. Photograph: TVNZ/via REUTERS TV

The third Test match between New Zealand and Bangladesh that was scheduled to be played on Saturday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch has been cancelled following the shooting at a mosque in Christchurch on Friday.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends of those affected by the shocking situation in Christchurch. A joint decision between NZC and the @BCBtigers has been made to cancel the Hagley Oval Test. Again both teams and support staff groups are safe,” the New Zealand cricket board tweeted on their Twitter handle.

"I spoke to my counterpart in Bangladesh and we agree its inappropriate to play cricket at this time," NZC Chief Executive David White told TVNZ.

"It's quite unbelievable really. We are shocked."

White said he had spoken to the liaison officer with the Bangladesh team and the players were "shocked".

Multiple fatalities were inflicted at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch on Friday when at least one gunman opened fire on worshippers.

The Bangladesh's cricket team escaped unscathed after a gunman opened fire inside a mosque in Christchurch's HagleyPark district in New Zealand, officials said on Friday

The Bangladesh cricket team was arriving for prayers at the mosque when the shooting occurred but all members were safe, a team coach told Reuters.

"This is one of New Zealand's darkest days," said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. "Clearly what has happened here is an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence."

New Zealand took a 2-0 lead in the series after winning the rain-affected 2nd Test by 12 runs in Wellington on Tuesday.