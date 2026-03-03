HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Chris Gaffaney-Allahuddien Paleker To Umpire India Vs England T20 World Cup Semi-final

Chris Gaffaney-Allahuddien Paleker To Umpire India Vs England T20 World Cup Semi-final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read
Share:

March 03, 2026 16:05 IST

Chris Gaffaney and Allahuddien Paleker have been named as the on-field umpires for the highly anticipated T20 World Cup semi-final between India and England.

Chris Gaffaney

IMAGE: Umpire Chris Gaffaney will be one the two on-field umpires for the T20 World Cup semi-final between India and England in Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points

  • Chris Gaffaney and Allahuddien Paleker will be the on-field umpires for the crucial T20 World Cup semi-final clash between India and England.
  • Andy Pycroft of Zimbabwe has been appointed as the match referee for the high-stakes India vs England semifinal.
  • Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf will officiate the first semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand.

New Zealand's Chris Gaffaney and Allahuddien Paleker of South Africa will be the on-field umpires for the T20 World Cup semi-final between India and England in Mumbai on Thursday with Zimbabwean Andy Pycroft as match referee.

The ICC on Tuesday announced the match officials of semi-finals of the T20 World Cup ahead of the knockout fixtures in Kolkata and Mumbai.

 

Gaffaney also oversaw the proceedings when India and England met at the same stage in the 2024 edition of the tournament. Paleker, on the other hand, stood in two of England's matches in the ongoing tournament as well as India's victory over the Netherlands.

Accompanying the trio in Mumbai will be Adrian Holdstock (third umpire), and Paul Reiffel (fourth umpire).

Richard Illingworth-Alex Wharf To Officiate 1st Semi-Final

The English duo of Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf will be assuming the role of on-field umpires in the first semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

The pair will be joined in Kolkata by Nitin Menon as third umpire, while Rod Tucker will take his place as the fourth umpire. Javagal Srinath has been named the match referee for this game.

Illingworth was also among the on-field umpires for South Africa's T20 World Cup semifinal two years ago against Afghanistan.

Wharf, meanwhile, also officiated in New Zealand's win over the same opposition in the 2026 group stage.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bumrah gives India the edge against England in T20 World Cup semi-final: Gavaskar
Bumrah gives India the edge against England in T20 World Cup semi-final: Gavaskar
T20 World Cup: We deserve to be in Mumbai, says Surya after booking semi berth
T20 World Cup: We deserve to be in Mumbai, says Surya after booking semi berth
T20 World Cup: Varun Chakravarthy's Form A Worry for India Ahead Of West Indies Clash
T20 World Cup: Varun Chakravarthy's Form A Worry for India Ahead Of West Indies Clash
T20 World Cup Semi-Final, South Africa Vs New Zealand: Markram's Firepower Vs Santner's Spin Mastery
T20 World Cup Semi-Final, South Africa Vs New Zealand: Markram's Firepower Vs Santner's Spin Mastery
T20 WC: Refund for Kolkata, Ahmedabad tickets if Pakistan qualify for semis and final
T20 WC: Refund for Kolkata, Ahmedabad tickets if Pakistan qualify for semis and final

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours

webstory image 2

8 Places Where Holi Is Celebrated Differently

webstory image 3

Holi Songs You Haven't Heard

VIDEOS

Zee Cine Awards: Nora Fatehi shines in a glamorous look1:01

Zee Cine Awards: Nora Fatehi shines in a glamorous look

Indian Army Thwarts Pakistani drone intrusion along LoC in J&K Poonch1:05

Indian Army Thwarts Pakistani drone intrusion along LoC...

Sara Tendulkar spotted in a glamorous look in Mumbai1:06

Sara Tendulkar spotted in a glamorous look in Mumbai

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO