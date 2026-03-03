Chris Gaffaney-Allahuddien Paleker To Umpire India Vs England T20 World Cup Semi-final

Chris Gaffaney and Allahuddien Paleker have been named as the on-field umpires for the highly anticipated T20 World Cup semi-final between India and England.

IMAGE: Umpire Chris Gaffaney will be one the two on-field umpires for the T20 World Cup semi-final between India and England in Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: ICC/X

Andy Pycroft of Zimbabwe has been appointed as the match referee for the high-stakes India vs England semifinal.

Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf will officiate the first semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand.

New Zealand's Chris Gaffaney and Allahuddien Paleker of South Africa will be the on-field umpires for the T20 World Cup semi-final between India and England in Mumbai on Thursday with Zimbabwean Andy Pycroft as match referee.

The ICC on Tuesday announced the match officials of semi-finals of the T20 World Cup ahead of the knockout fixtures in Kolkata and Mumbai.

Gaffaney also oversaw the proceedings when India and England met at the same stage in the 2024 edition of the tournament. Paleker, on the other hand, stood in two of England's matches in the ongoing tournament as well as India's victory over the Netherlands.

Accompanying the trio in Mumbai will be Adrian Holdstock (third umpire), and Paul Reiffel (fourth umpire).

Richard Illingworth-Alex Wharf To Officiate 1st Semi-Final

The English duo of Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf will be assuming the role of on-field umpires in the first semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

The pair will be joined in Kolkata by Nitin Menon as third umpire, while Rod Tucker will take his place as the fourth umpire. Javagal Srinath has been named the match referee for this game.

Illingworth was also among the on-field umpires for South Africa's T20 World Cup semifinal two years ago against Afghanistan.

Wharf, meanwhile, also officiated in New Zealand's win over the same opposition in the 2026 group stage.