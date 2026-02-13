Chinnaswamy Stadium to Name Stands After Kumble, Dravid

KSCA names two stands at M Chinnaswamy Stadium after Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid, honouring the Karnataka legends for their immense contributions to Indian cricket.

IMAGE: KSCA to bestow honours on Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid. Photograph: Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

The Karnataka State Cricket Association, under the leadership of Venkatesh Prasad, has decided to name two stands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium after former India captains Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid.

Kumble said the honour reflects the collective contribution of players to Karnataka cricket and called the gesture “truly special”.

Kumble is India's highest wicket-taker in both Tests and ODIs while Dravid remains second highest Test run-getter after Sachin Tendulkar.

"I don't think it would be out of turn to state that all our contributions have made Karnataka cricket what it is, just as Karnataka cricket is what has made all of us," Kumble was quoted as saying in a media release.

"It's not really about whose name is on which stand. It's truly special that all the contributions have been recognized and are now permanently etched in the stadium."

Kumble was also happy that Dravid and former women's national team skipper Shantha Rangaswamy have also been recognised with stands in their name.

"It's really nice that my cricketing colleague Rahul Dravid and Shantha Rangaswamy also being recognized for their massive contributions to Karnataka and Indian cricket. Congratulations to all of you," he said.

"To see the stands named after so many of our legends, some who I had the privilege of playing with and others who set the tone and example for us to follow at KSCA, is so just wonderful."