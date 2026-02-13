Chinnaswamy gets nod to host IPL, but with conditions

IMAGE: The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Photograph: BCCI

Karnataka minister Ramalinga Reddy on Thursday said that the state cabinet has given approval to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to host the Indian Premier League matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters, Reddy said the decision was taken factoring in the D’Cunha Commission report and findings of the Maheshwar Rao expert committee, which recommended a maximum crowd capacity of 35,000 among other guidelines.

"The cabinet gave the approval imposing certain restrictions put forth by the D’Cunha Commission report. As per the report, a maximum of 35,000 spectators should be allowed to the stadium for a game," he said.

Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara chaired a meeting with KSCA president Venkatesh Prasad and other office-bearers of the state association to deliberate on the conduct of cricket matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Representatives of Royal Challengers Bengaluru were also present.

Prasad described the outcome as "extremely positive" and thanked the government.

Cricket at the Chinnaswamy Stadium has been suspended since June last year after 11 people died and several were injured in a stampede during RCB's maiden IPL victory celebrations.