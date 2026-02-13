HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Chinnaswamy gets nod to host IPL, but with conditions

Chinnaswamy gets nod to host IPL, but with conditions

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 13, 2026 01:40 IST

x

Chinnaswamy

IMAGE: The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • The Karnataka cabinet has given its nod to the Karnataka State Cricket Association to host IPL games at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
  • A maximum of 35,000 spectators will be allowed to the stadium per game.
  • Cricket at the Chinnaswamy Stadium has been suspended since June last year.

Karnataka minister Ramalinga Reddy on Thursday said that the state cabinet has given approval to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to host the Indian Premier League matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters, Reddy said the decision was taken factoring in the D’Cunha Commission report and findings of the Maheshwar Rao expert committee, which recommended a maximum crowd capacity of 35,000 among other guidelines.

"The cabinet gave the approval imposing certain restrictions put forth by the D’Cunha Commission report. As per the report, a maximum of 35,000 spectators should be allowed to the stadium for a game," he said.

 

Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara chaired a meeting with KSCA president Venkatesh Prasad and other office-bearers of the state association to deliberate on the conduct of cricket matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Representatives of Royal Challengers Bengaluru were also present. 

Prasad described the outcome as "extremely positive" and thanked the government.

Cricket at the Chinnaswamy Stadium has been suspended since June last year after 11 people died and several were injured in a stampede during RCB's maiden IPL victory celebrations.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Abhishek Doubtful For Pakistan Showdown?
Abhishek Doubtful For Pakistan Showdown?
T20 WC: Hardik, Kishan star as India thrash Namibia
T20 WC: Hardik, Kishan star as India thrash Namibia
Hardik's military-style training! What's it all about?
Hardik's military-style training! What's it all about?
T20 World Cup 2026: Points Table
T20 World Cup 2026: Points Table
T20 World Cup 2026: The Full Schedule
T20 World Cup 2026: The Full Schedule

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Tips For The Most Passionate Sex

webstory image 2

8 Healing Powers Of Dark Chocolate

webstory image 3

V-Day Chocolate Tarts: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

At 8000 ft, IAF Chinook executes high-altitude excavator airlift in Arunachal Pradesh0:34

At 8000 ft, IAF Chinook executes high-altitude excavator...

'Who is this 'gori chamdi wala' to dictate to us'-3:22

'Who is this 'gori chamdi wala' to dictate to us'-

Disha Patani Dodges Cameras and Vanishes0:46

Disha Patani Dodges Cameras and Vanishes

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO