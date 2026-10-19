Chinmay Sutar becomes second Indian to score 400 in first-class cricket

Mizoram's Chinmay Sutar has etched his name in cricketing history by becoming only the second Indian batter to score an unbeaten 400 runs in a first-class match during the Ranji Trophy Plate Group fixture against Nagaland.

IMAGE: Former Mumbai player Chinmay Sutar scored 400 for Mizoram in their Ranji Trophy Plate Group match against Nagaland on Monday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyank Panchal/X

Key Points Chinmay Sutar scored an unbeaten 400 runs for Mizoram against Nagaland in the Ranji Trophy Plate Group match.

Sutar is only the second Indian batter in history to achieve a 400-run individual score in first-class cricket.

The first Indian to cross the 400-mark was Bhausahab Babasaheb Nimbalkar, who scored 443 not out in 1948.

Sutar's innings of 400 came off 517 balls, including 46 fours and seven sixes.

He added a remarkable 189 runs for the 10th wicket with Lalrempuia Chhakchhuak, contributing 169 runs himself.

Mizoram's Chinmay Sutar on Monday became only the second Indian batter to score 400 runs in first-class cricket, achieving the rare feat on the second day of the Ranji Trophy Plate Group match against Nagaland in Sovima, Nagaland.

A Historic Milestone for Indian Cricket

The first Indian batter to go past the mark was Bhausahab Babasaheb Nimbalkar, who scored an unbeaten 443 for Maharashtra against Kathiawar in 1948. Sutar, who played Vijay Hazare Trophy for Mumbai before moving to Mizoram, remained not out on 400, which he made of 517 balls with 46 fours and seven sixes. Mizoram declared their first innings at 581 for nine.

Sutar's Record-Breaking Partnership

Sutar was batting on 231 when last batter Lalrempuia Chhakchhuak joined him. Mizoram's team score was 392 then. Chhakchhuak remained not out on 14 as Sutar added 189 runs for the 10th wicket. Sutar alone made 169 runs in that remarkable partnership.

Global 400-Run Club

The highest first-class score ever made by a batter remains in the name of West Indian legend Brian Lara -- 501 not out for Warwickshire against Durham in 1994. Other batters to cross 400-mark in an innings: 1. Hanif Mohammed: 499 for Karachi in 1959. 2. Don Bradman: 452 not out for New South Wales in 1930. 3. Bill Ponsford: 429 for Victoria in 1923, and 437 for Victoria in 1927. 4. Aftab Baloch: 428 for Sindh in 1974. 5. Sam Northeast: 410 not out for Glamorgan, 2022. 6. Graeme Hick: 405 not out for Worcestershire in 1988. 7. Brian Lara: 400 not out for West Indies in 2004.