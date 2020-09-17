Chinese company signs Dhoni for smartphone campaign

Last updated on: September 17, 2020 17:27 IST

IMAGE: OPPO's ad campaign features Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: OPPO India/Twitter

Chinese smartphone brand OPPO has roped in Mahendra Singh Dhoni for its #BeTheInfinite campaign.

'I am very excited to be a part of a project which aims to inspire people to push their limits and follow their passion. It is a pleasure to collaborate with OPPO as they have been at the forefront of pushing their limits in technology and innovation,' Dhoni said of the collaboration.

Considering the vehement anti-China stance across the nation after the Galwan incident of June 15/16, there was barely a squeal of outrage about the Dhoni-OPPO tie-up on social media, barring a couple of tweets.

Surely, no one can doubt Territorial Army Honorary Lieutenant Colonel Dhoni's patriotism!