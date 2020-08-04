China's VIVO pulls out of IPL?

Last updated on: August 04, 2020 17:04 IST

IMAGE: VIVO is IPL's title sponsor paying Rs 440 crore annually for the five-year deal. Photograph: BCCI

Chinese mobile giant VIVO have pulled out of their sponsorship of this year's Indian Premier League to be staged in the UAE, according to reports on Tuesday.

VIVO is IPL's title sponsor paying Rs 440 crore annually for the five-year deal.



VIVO is likely to take a break for this edition of IPL and continue their remaining three years in 2021, 2022 and 2023.



The BCCI faced a lot of backlash for their decision to continue with the Chinese sponsors in the IPL, which has been moved to UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM) on Monday had urged all Indians to consider boycotting the cash-rich T20 cricket league.



The BCCI and the IPL Governing Council have shown utter disrespect to the Indian soldiers killed by Chinese troops with its decision to hold the cricket league with its Chinese sponsors, a statement from SJM's co-convener Ashwani Mahajan read.