SEE: 'Chetta' Sanju Samson arrives in Chennai ahead of IPL 2026. VIDEO: CSK/X

It's time for Chennai Super Kings fans to rejoice as Sanju Samson arrived in Chennai on Thursday.

CSK posted a video of Samson arrival and captioned it: 'Chennai feels Sanju’s aura #Dencoming #WhistlePodu'

CSK open their campaign against Rajasthan Royals

Samson joins the franchise after a Rs 18 crore trade deal from Rajasthan Royals.

A toast of the nation for his match-winning knocks at the business-end of the T20 World Cup, Samson will look to carry his form into the IPL.

Chennai open their campaign against Rajasthan Royals on March 30.