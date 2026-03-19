'Chetta' Sanju Samson arrives in Chennai ahead of IPL 2026

It's time for Chennai Super Kings fans to rejoice as Sanju Samson arrived in Chennai on Thursday.
CSK posted a video of Samson arrival and captioned it: 'Chennai feels Sanju’s aura #Dencoming #WhistlePodu'
CSK open their campaign against Rajasthan Royals
Samson joins the franchise after a Rs 18 crore trade deal from Rajasthan Royals.
A toast of the nation for his match-winning knocks at the business-end of the T20 World Cup, Samson will look to carry his form into the IPL.
Chennai open their campaign against Rajasthan Royals on March 30.