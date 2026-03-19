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'Chetta' Sanju Samson arrives in Chennai ahead of IPL 2026

By REDIFF CRICKET
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March 19, 2026 15:57 IST

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SEE: 'Chetta' Sanju Samson arrives in Chennai ahead of IPL 2026. VIDEO: CSK/X

It's time for Chennai Super Kings fans to rejoice as Sanju Samson arrived in Chennai on Thursday.

CSK posted a video of Samson arrival and captioned it: 'Chennai feels Sanju’s aura #Dencoming #WhistlePodu'

 

CSK open their campaign against Rajasthan Royals

Samson joins the franchise after a Rs 18 crore trade deal from Rajasthan Royals.

A toast of the nation for his match-winning knocks at the business-end of the T20 World Cup, Samson will look to carry his form into the IPL.

Chennai open their campaign against Rajasthan Royals on March 30.

Sanju Samson arrives in Chennai ahead of IPL 2026

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