Pujara: 'Consistency Overrated for T20 Top-Order Batters,' Backs Samson to Rebound

Former India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara has controversially stated that consistency is 'overrated' for top-order batters in T20 cricket, throwing his support behind Sanju Samson to overcome fluctuating form with a single defining innings ahead of India's multi-format tour of New Zealand.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson hit two fifties in the T20I series against West Indies. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Cheteshwar Pujara states that consistency is 'overrated' for top-order batters in T20 cricket, arguing that failures are inherent to the format.

Pujara backs Sanju Samson to bounce back with just one good innings, dismissing concerns about his fluctuating form.

Pujara doubts the possibility of both Sanju Samson and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi playing together in India's XI for the New Zealand tour due to the need for more all-rounders.

Abhishek Nayar echoes Pujara's sentiment, noting that Samson often silences critics with substantial knocks after quiet spells.

Team balance and left-right batting combinations will be crucial selection considerations for the upcoming New Zealand tour.

Former India player Cheteshwar Pujara believes consistency is overrated for top-order batters in T20 cricket, backing Sanju Samson to bounce back with a single defining innings as the team prepares for its upcoming multi-format tour of New Zealand.

"Consistency should be there, but for the top order, I think consistency is overrated in T20s," Pujara said while analysing Samson's fluctuating returns on JioHotstar's 'Out or Not Out'.

Samson's Form and T20 Dynamics

"He is never out of form. The kind of player Sanju Samson has been in the T20 format; his form fluctuates. But it is always a matter of one innings. He plays one good innings, and he is back in form.

"So, you cannot say that this player is not in form. In the T20 format, you are bound to have failures. Who doesn't get out in T20s?" he added.

India, who recently finished their five-match T20I series against the West Indies in a 2-2 draw, will begin their multi-format tour of New Zealand with the shortest format.

Team Composition for New Zealand Tour

Pujara also expressed doubts over the possibility of Samson and teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi featuring together in India's playing XI in New Zealand, citing the need for additional all-rounders in conditions that could demand greater balance.

"Vaibhav playing every game seems a bit difficult in New Zealand because there you need more all-rounders, either a spin all-rounder or a seaming all-rounder. So, there you don't need a lot of batters, especially in the top order," he said.

"Either Sanju Samson can open or Vaibhav. I don't think both can be part of the playing XI in New Zealand conditions. So, Vaibhav will have to wait, but he will get opportunities."

Pujara, however, clarified that Sooryavanshi could still feature during the series if conditions or player availability create an opening.

"If the spot opens up for him based on conditions or players' fitness, that's fine. But both Sanju and Vaibhav cannot be in the playing XI in New Zealand," he said.

Nayar's Perspective on Samson

Abhishek Nayar also backed the view that Samson's place in the side would continue to attract scrutiny during quiet spells, only for the wicketkeeper-batter to silence his critics with a substantial knock.

"Sanju plays with everyone's emotions because he won't score runs for two matches, and everyone starts raising questions," Nayar said.

He added that Sooryavanshi might have to wait for his opportunities, stressing that team balance and the left-right batting combination would be important considerations in the selection process.